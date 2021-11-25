Yeltsin Urbina, the “influencer” who achieved success on TikTok for getting into different movies and series | Viral | Social networks

Success rarely comes quickly and is rarely easy. It is the result of the efforts made constantly day after day, and Yeltsin urbina knows it perfectly. The young man, 23 years old and a communicator by profession, began his career from a very young age as content creator inspired by renowned youtubers of the time.

It was approximately 10 years that he tried to get an audience by uploading comedy content, but this did not work for him and he tried to try different categories, and when he believed that he would never achieve his dream, a State of Emergency arrived to change not only the world, but also to the.

During lockdown, TikTok became the most popular app of all time. For this reason, Yeltsin took advantage of this heyday to share fun videos that reflected his ideas, to help us survive in our most difficult times.

The Republic He managed to talk to the tiktoker, which today has an approximate of 492,600 followers and more than 5,700,000 “likes” on his account @yeltsinurbina.

“I uploaded my first video, it was one of Voldemort. I wasn’t looking for anything, I just posted it for fun to de-stress because I was about to start a new job. Suddenly, my cell phone went crazy, the notifications began to arrive in less than an hour, ”he said.

Parodies won over TikTok users

Its lighthearted, irreverent, witty and entertaining content has been the key to its enormous popularity. Yeltsin has stood out from the rest thanks to his magnificent idea of ​​making videos by getting into different movies and series such as: Spiderman, Chucky, Venom, Cruella, Toy Story, Ironman and even The Squid Game.

For him there is no favorite video, since he has given and will give all of them the same affection and commitment so that netizens can be entertained at any time and in any place. However, the parodies of Loki, Spiderman and Harry Potter have been the clips with which he has entertained the most, when it comes to making them.

But how did this idea come about? For a movie buff like Yeltsin, it wasn’t such a complicated idea. “I’ve always loved movies and every time I’m watching one, my brain asks,” What would I do in the position of the character? ” For example, if I’m watching a Harry Potter saga, I think about what I would say to Severus Snape and that’s where the ideas for creating my tiktoks come from, ”he commented.

Collaborations with Peruvian tiktokers that were the beginning of new friendships

Both on TikTok and on other platforms, collaborations are a very effective strategy, if you want more users to see your account. Yeltsin is interested in recording with other tiktokers. “I would like to work with other creators, I have seen a lot of ingenuity and it would be a pleasure to share with them,” he said.

However, he has already had the opportunity to work with other Peruvians, who also create content for the popular application, TikTok, such as: Joel Fuentes and Tonta Queen. With the latter, he recorded a parody of the famous movie Men in black, where Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are the protagonists.

“With everyone I collaborated with, I have a perfect relationship,” he said. However, one of his dreams as a content creator is to be able to record, one day, with Sibenitoo and with the Mexican Lalo Garza, who is an actor, announcer, dubbing director and also a tiktoker.

Unexpected encounters with his followers that marked his life

Many content creators are recognized by their fans when they are on the streets, Yeltsin is no exception. The tiktoker recalled his first fortuitous encounters he had with young people who watched his videos and, according to him, “he did not know how to react at that time.”

“I got too nervous, it was something that had never happened to me. It was once when I was on my way to my girlfriend’s house. Suddenly, a boy came up, started screaming very agitated and asked me if it was from TikTok. When confirming, he asked me for a photo and I agreed, “he said.

His cinephilia taken to YouTube

His love for movies has led him to create the channel of Youtube called ”Reserved seat”, which has more than 54,200 subscribers. This space, which you opened before creating an account at TikTok, was specially designed for moviegoers and lovers of the seventh art.

The videos that are published are curiosities, premiere films and others related to cinema. Among those that have been most received by netizens are: 20 curiosities you did not know about 101 Dalmatians, Adam Sandler’s 10 best dramatic films, among others.

Although at the beginning the YouTube channel was only produced by him, the great reception that his TikTok account had, led him to look for other people to take care of different functions that Reserved Seat deserved. For this reason, he decided to work with two other young people such as Cristopher Casas, who is in charge of creating the scripts, and Juan Mediana, editor of all the videos that are published. Yeltsin, for his part, continues to direct and support with the voice-overs of some audiovisual materials.

Message of optimism to his followers who yearn to be “influencers”

“If you want to be content creators you must give everything”, were the words of the tiktoker to his followers who dream of following in his footsteps. “The great objective is not to stop fighting. Dreams are one of the most beautiful things, but it’s better when you turn them into goals and fight for them, ”he continued.

However, the message was not only aimed at future social media celebrities. Yeltsin was also advised to the general public. “If you are a photographer, athlete, doctor, lawyer, whatever, you have to move on. No dreamer is small and no dream is too big ”, he commented.

Fortunately, Yeltsin always had the support of his loved ones, and this was critical to his growth as a content creator. “My family helps me with ideas when I can’t think of anything and, from time to time, they create my costumes. My brother records me when it is a very difficult scene and, finally, my girlfriend recommends some films to parody them. Without them all my achievements would not be possible “, he concluded.