Tom Cruise stars in one of the best thrillers on Netflix

Tom Cruise He is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry, he has been seen in various roles and although he has a pleasant face, few would believe that he can be very rude. Well, if you have that opinion, his work on this thriller that is in Netflix It will convince you that it can be “bad”.

Although the film had a series of problems, because its development began in 2008 when New Line Cinema, Paramount Pictures and Cruise / Wagner Productions acquired the rights to the author novels Lee Child, it was until 2011 when they started with the work of “One shot“, a title that was changed a few months later by Jack Reacher.

Under the direction Christopher McQuarrie, the story centers on the murder of five people, who are victims of a random shooting. All the evidence points to a suspect: a former military sniper who is quickly arrested. The questioning of the alleged murderer produces a statement: contact Jack Reacher (Tom cruise). However, this enigmatic former military investigator believes that the authorities have the right man, but agrees to help the criminal’s defense attorney (Rosamund pike).

Jack Reacher has a strong story that will have viewers wondering and wondering who the killer may be, plus it will keep anyone who sees it on the edge of their seat. The film was a box office success, grossing more than $ 218 million, when he had a budget of $ 60 million.

After Tom cruise It was confirmed as the protagonist of the film, it was announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he was competing for the role, but due to scheduling problems he had to leave the race.

As always, Cruise He shot all the action sequences, there is even one quite exciting and full of adrenaline, in which the actor stars in a car chase from which he came out with some scratches, but when he saw it on the screen, each one of the shots was incredible.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on December 15, 2012 on USA, but as a result of a shooting on the Sandy Hook Elementary SchoolOn December 14, the film had to be delayed until December 21.