They filter intimate photos of Samantha Robles, ‘The other girl in the climate’

During the pandemic, the platform OnlyFans was most successful due to the profits that many celebrities make from their scantily-clad photos.

A famous one who dabbled in this platform was Samantha robles “La chica del Clima” from the Francisco Zea news program, as some of his images began to circulate, which surprised all the news staff.

According to the magazine TV Notes, one of those who collaborate in the newscast revealed that, although Samantha has only been in OnlyFans for a short time, she has done very well in terms of earnings and that she is not afraid of what they may tell her about the earnings. images because the girl is very “fanned.”

The source of the magazine explained that Samantha has about 1600 followers in OnlyFans and each one charges 167 pesos a month to view their content, which generates a total profit of 283 thousand 733 pesos and she only keeps 80 per hundred.

“Although her account is not a secret, now that her photos have been viralized in networks, perhaps the bosses do not see it with good eyes, because the television station has a policy and her cast asks her to take care of the image of the channel, but she does not It matters to him because he takes more than 200 thousand pesos a month, ”said the source.

