The reasons that triggered Alan Pulido’s lawsuit against Chivas

The former attacker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alan Pulido left in the middle of obtaining a scoring title in 2019 and also as one of the last heroes of the 2017 championship when they defeated Tigres de la UANL in the Final under the command of Matías Almeyda, But today there is very little of that mutual love between the board and the player, because the footballer filed a lawsuit that it could be solved this December 10th.

The scorer who now plays in the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS, left the Sacred Herd in 2019, but a few months later it got into a controversy on the Mexican Soccer Federation on the rojiblanco team, because, he affirms, not having received the corresponding percentage for his transfer to the American team, but the situation has taken a more serious turn, since it has already reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In the Sancadilla column of Grupo Reforma, it was announced that this will be December 10 when the two parties meet again on a summons to try to resolve the situation, so there is not a very good relationship between Pulido and the Guadalajara team, with everything and the fervor of the fans who continue to dream of returning from the forward in the near future.

With the departure of Oribe Peralta, Chivas will save two million dollars annually of salary, but with this demand they return to put the hurt finances in predicament of the red and white squad that does not leave one when it is already in another: “When in Chivas they finally get rid of their salary highest of the campus, that of Oribe Peralta, a resolution against it would be another blow in the umpteenth “financial consolidation” of the Herd.

“After Alan Pulido asked to leave the team in December 2019 and was traded with his current club, MLS’s Kansas City, in January of this year initiated a lawsuit against Club Deportivo Guadalajara for an alleged debt of your transfer. The famous “Peluchín” filed the dispute in the FMF, but the lawsuit has already escalated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) where on December 10 both parties are summoned ”, It was something that was published in the aforementioned medium.