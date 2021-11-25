The harsh loss of Hugh Jackman: “I pray that he is at peace” | Love 40

Hugh jackman it’s on the big screen right now. The movie he stars in, Reminiscence, hit theaters on August 27 and, although it did not seem to have the expected reception, it has once again brought one of the most beloved actors closer to his followers.

But what they did not know is that the Australian would face a severe blow in his life just a week after this long-awaited premiere. Hugh has lost his 84-year-old father, who, according to ETOnline, was caring for only Jackman and his four siblings.

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (Australia), my father passed away in peace. And although there is deep sadness, I am full of gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He gave his life for his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is at peace with God “says our protagonist in a publication through Instagram.

Numerous colleagues of Hugh’s profession and fans have flooded the photo with beautiful messages towards the deceased and his son. One of them has been Ryan reynolds, who has made it clear that he feels lucky to have met him before his departure.

In addition, Hugh has taken the opportunity to thank the affection and dedicate a toast to the man he grew up with. “Thank you for your messages. I am grateful for the love and prayers. This is for Dad,” it says in the description.

The father of our protagonist has occupied a very special place in his life. That is something that he has shown publicly whenever he has had the opportunity. In fact, in June of last year, he dedicated some nice words to his predecessor on social networks. “My father taught me to always keep promises. Even when there is a better option or something that benefits me more. Be true to your word.”, He said. In the photo, father and son are seen smiling from ear to ear and enjoying each other’s company.

At the moment the causes of the death of Hugh Jackman’s father are unknown. Although according to his words it seems that he has left in peace and without any complications, so it could be a natural death. Be that as it may, it is a hard loss for the actor who will face with the affection of his wife and children.

Rest in peace.