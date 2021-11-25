“The best Pound for Pound today is Terence Crawford”: …

One more time, Floyd mayweather assured that Terence crawford he is the best current boxer Pound for Pound, and puts it above Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who commands all the rankings.

During an interview with Fight Hype, Mayweather once again stated categorically that Crawford is the best boxer today, putting him above Canelo.

“The best boxer Pound for pound at present it is Terence crawfordMayweather expressed in the interview. “It is a diamond in the rough, pure talent. An incredible fighter, a son of a bitch. Reminds me of a young man Floyd mayweather, because he can fight until the end of each fight ”.

Mayweather doesn’t rule out signing Terence Crawford for his company

Terence crawford stated in recent days that his contract ends with Top rank and that he probably signs with another company, well Bob arum couldn’t get him the fight with Errol spence.

Floyd owns Mayweather Promotions, the company that has a very close agreement with Premier Boxing Champions, the company that promotes Errol spence, and other of the best welterweights of the moment.

“Terence crawford He does not have to be under my company for me to flatter him accordingly, of course, “he said. Floyd. “If he’s ever a free agent, I’d love working with him. I repeat: if he is a free agent. I know what I can do to take it to the next level. “

Bradley agrees with Floyd: Crawford is the best Pound for Pound

Tim bradley gave the reasons why he believes that Terence crawford must be the best boxer Pound for pound. It coincided with the vision and analysis of Floyd mayweather.

While he delved into his reasons, Bradley was handled with the clarity that characterizes it to refer to the present of Crawford.

“Canelo Alvarez won the undisputed super middleweight championship, but Crawford he also did it at 140 pounds ”, he argued Bradley.