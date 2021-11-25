The 8 best Netflix releases in December

Image : Netflix.

The last month of 2021 is here, and with it comes a new batch of series and movies to Netflix, including some of the most anticipated titles of the year, such as the end of The Money Heist, the second season of The witcher and a new part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, among other. Write these dates on your calendar.

The power of the dog

This drama that takes place at the time western and it tells the story of a landowner who begins to intimidate and terrorize his brother’s wife and, above all, his teenage son. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

It opens on December 1.

Lost in Space – Final season

The remake of the 1965 sci-fi classic series comes to an end. The series premiered in 2018, and since then we have seen the Robinson family attempt to return home and also face a possible invasion.

The final season premieres on December 1.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

The anime based on the mythical manga by Hirohiko Araki will premiere its fifth season on Netflix, which will cover the sixth part of the original story of the manga, the story of the “JoJos.” His name is Stone ocean and will focus on Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro Kujo, who is imprisoned for a murder that, according to her, she did not commit.

The season opens on December 1. The rest of the seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is now available on Netflix.

The Money Heist – End of the series

The series that hooked a large part of the world since its premiere in 2017 comes to an end, in volume 2 of part 5. There is little left for us to know how the story of The Professor and the rest of the characters of one of the the most successful Netflix series in recent years.

The final episodes will premiere on December 3.

The witcher – Season 2

Finally. Two years after his original premiere, the series of The witcher come back for its second season. Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will return as Geralt of Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg in the adaptation of the series of novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Season 2 of The witcher premieres on December 17.

The Silent Sea

The Silent Sea is a new sci-fi mystery series made in Korea for Netflix. His story takes place in a future in which the Earth is becoming desert, and a team of specialists is sent to an abandoned research station on the Moon to search for… something. It stars Gong Yoo (Train to Busan and The Squid Game) and Bae doona (Sense8 and Kingdom).

The series premieres on December 24.

Don’t look up

In this movie a couple of astronomers try to convince the world, including the rulers of the United States and other countries, that a comet is on a collision course with our planet, but no one seems to care. Directed by Adam McKay (Vice, The Big Short and Step brothers), this mix of dark comedy and sci-fi stars a cast full of great actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Jonah Hill, among many others.

It opens on December 24.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai never dies. The spiritual sequel to the saga karate Kid returns with more episodes, just a year after the premiere of the third season. This time, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso will have to combine the forces of their styles (and their dojos) to face John Kreese, and the return of one of the villains of the original saga of karate Kid, Terry Silver.

Season 4 premieres on December 31. However, in 2020 Netflix anticipated the premiere of season 3 by surprise a week before the date they had originally planned, something that may be repeated this year.