The 10 motorcycle movies that you should not miss

Sometimes very transformed, others being science fiction models and many remaining practically standard, the motorcycles have had a great presence in the cinema since the middle of the last century. Since then, motorcycles have been very important in the scripts of numerous films and in many of them they have been the vehicles driven by the protagonists.

In the world of celluloid there are many films that cannot be explained without the motorcycles that the main actors have driven during the filming of the most varied scenes. The dynamism that is achieved with a motorcycle cannot be achieved with any other vehicle, with the addition that the actor or actors who ride on it can be seen very well. And the action images that are achieved, although for some it is necessary to use more than one unit, they are only possible to film at the controls of a motorcycle. In addition, in films You can see things that do not necessarily have to be real and that still gives a greater appeal to the scenes in which motorcycles appear, and that in the end are very remembered.

Steve McQueen jumping a fence in The Great Escape at the controls of a Triumph Trophy TR6, Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2 flying literally with a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, or Javier Bardem trying to make Penelópe Cruz fall in love on a Yamaha FZR600, are images that many we have in the retina and that we do not forget easily despite the passage of the years. Then there are many more and some of them we will try to remember with this article, because it is clear that motorcycles have given a lot of play to the world of cinema and, surely, they will continue to do so.

Here is a list of ten very box office in which some series motorcycles have played a prominent role, contributing to their high sales figures and, therefore, that they have become very popular.

MOVIE: THE GREAT SCAPE

Director: John Sturges

Country: United States

Year: 1963

Cast: Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, James Garner, James Donald, etc.

Motorcycle: 1956 Triumph Trophy TR6