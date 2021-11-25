Sylvester Stallone, unrecognizable protagonist in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn designed a role of ‘The Suicide Squad’ for Sylvester Stallone although it was not clear if his friend was going to accept.

When James Gunn He decided to return to direct a movie based on a comic book universe, he managed to get carte blanche. For The Suicide Squad he was able to profile and change some characters, include and eliminate at will and take an active role in choosing the cast. Along with the inalienable Margot Robbie (Harley Queen), hired Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and John Cena (The Peacemaker) as actors, although it was more complicated to convince his friend Sylvester Stallone with a character in which few would be able to recognize the actor of ‘Rambo’ and ‘Rocky.

To understand the situation, it is necessary to contextualize why viewers will have a difficult time discovering the member of ‘The mercenaries’. Sylvester Stallone provides the voice of ‘King Shark’, an anthropomorphic king shark with few neurons and a lot of muscle in The Suicide Squad. In this way, only by listening to the film in its original version (or by reading the credits) will it be possible to discover that it is the American actor who is behind the small dialogues of one of the protagonists of the film.

The novelty in Sylvester Stallone’s career came from his relationship with director James Gunn. “The truth is that he had hired three different actors. I wrote the role for Sylvester Stallone. I was worried because Sly is my friend. What if it doesn’t work? He is Sly1 “, recognized the director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘about headaches before daring to ask Stallone to participate. “I called Sly. He said he would be delighted to do so. He came at that moment and the character came to life,” he acknowledged.

This is how Jamess Gunn recalls the dialogue for the offering to Stallone:

– I wrote this role for you in The Suicide Squad.

– Oh yeah?

– Yes, it is a big shark, a little chubby, that eats humans.

– Anything for you, brother.

King Shark, the new Baby Yoda

James Gunn changed the original image of a hammerhead shark to that of a white shark to make the character created by Karl Kesel in the comics of the year 1994. Nanaue -It’s the name of King Shark- is a character similar to that of Groot in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’, although a low intellectual level is assumed, but he has managed to become the new Baby yoda of the screens. Thanks to Sly’s charisma and the director’s comedic side, fans have ranked King Shark among their favorites a week after the premiere on social media.

Interestingly, lin the absence of long dialogues in the script he has combined to make the predator more endearing and to help Stallone with the role One of Gunn’s arguments to convince Sly was that he would need little time. There is even a very brief concession to Spanish for Stallone with a terse “yes”, although he basically speaks as little as the little one in The Mandalorian or Groot.

What is the secret? “He is a character that you cannot hate. It eats people but it also saves them“, has summed up Stallone on the matter. Even the actor of Rambo and Rocky has joked with the success and thinks that the moment of change has arrived:” I am retiring, now I am going to do roles of sharks.

It is not the first time that King Shark appears on the screens. In the animated version of Harley Queen Adventures she has the voice of Ron Funches (Trolls, 6 in the Shadow) And it’s funnier, funnier, and a lot less weird to watch. He had also appeared in the fifth season of the series The Flash, although much more muscular. In James Gunn’s film he is a computer-created character with a shark torso and head, human legs – he always wears pants – who walks upright. In the Suicide Squad, he talks little, but Sylvester Stallone may have added some more famous phrase to his history: “Yum, yum”.

