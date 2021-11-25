See TUDN and Channel 5 live for free, America vs. Pumas TODAY LIVE for the quarterfinals of Liga MX via Televisa Deportes live on the Internet | SPORT-TOTAL

America vs. Cougars LIVE TUDN : this Wednesday, November 24 from 7:00 pm (Mexican time) and 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2021. The game is also broadcast by Univisión and TUDNxtra, while you can follow all the incidents, with videos of the goals and best plays instantly, in this minute by minute.

America vs. Pumas: lineups

America: Ochoa, Layún, Aguilera, Cáceres, J. Sánchez, Reyes, Madrigal, R. Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Viñas.

Ochoa, Layún, Aguilera, Cáceres, J. Sánchez, Reyes, Madrigal, R. Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Viñas. Cougars: Talavera, Velarde, Freire, Ortíz, Mozo, Saucedo, López, Lira, Álvarez, Diogo and Dinenno.

Live match: 0-0

Preview of America vs. Cougars

The actions will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City and the referee Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will be in charge of delivering justice. Let us remember that America came to this stage directly by leading the regular table, while Pumas beat Toluca in the playoffs.

At what time to see the game Pumas vs. America

United States – 5.00 pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 7.00 pm

United States – 7.00 pm Texas time

Peru – 8.00 pm

Ecuador – 8.00 pm

Colombia – 8.00 pm

United States – 8.00 pm Miami time

Bolivia – 9.00 pm

Venezuela – 9.00 pm

Argentina – 10.00 pm

Chile – 10.00 pm

Uruguay – 10.00 pm

Brazil – 10.00 pm

Paraguay – 10.00 pm

Portugal – 1.00 am (Thursday, November 25)

England – 1.00 am (Thursday, November 25)

Italy – 2.00 am (Thursday, November 25)

Spain – 2.00 am (Thursday, November 25)

On which channel do they broadcast America vs. Cougars

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN

USA: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision

Precisely, the ‘University’ showed a very good performance during the previous definition against the ‘Red Devils’, managing to prevail with goals from Leonel López and Juan Ignacio Dinenno. Both players, who have collected good statistics throughout the season, are emerging as starters in this new round.

Despite being the worst classified that is still in the race in search of the title, Pumas will be a rival of great danger. The main task of those led by Andrés Lillini will be to remain firm in the offensive work, as in recent weeks: they scored in seven of the eight most recent presentations.

Without major surprises, the main card they have is Dinenno, with five goals and four assists. Remember that the only match in which the ‘Auriazules’ did not know how to inflate the networks recently was in the defeat at home against Santos Laguna (3-0), but they recovered on the following day, defeating Cruz Azul 4-3.

For its part, the Club América led by Santiago Solari became a regular again in this course and took first place comfortably. However, the closing of the campaign generated many doubts among the fans, taking into account that they lost 2-1 against the ‘Machine’ and then only matched 0-0 with Monterrey.

In addition to the small sporting crisis, they will have the sensitive loss of Pedro Aquino, who was injured playing with the Peruvian team. Despite the gloomy moment, the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo appears as the light of hope to guide the ‘Águilas’ to glory. The backing of the experienced Henry Martín and Miguel Layún will be vital.

Cougars vs. America: match history

The Pumas vs. America have been regulars in Mexico and the statistics have been even in the 10 most recent direct games: three wins for each side. However, it is necessary to mention that two of the triumphs by the ‘Universitarios’ were in friendlies.

08-10-2021: Club América 0-1 Pumas UNAM – Friendly

03-10-2021: Club América 2-0 Pumas UNAM – Liga MX

05-02-2021: Pumas UNAM 0-1 Club América – Liga MX

03-10-2020: Club América 2-2 Pumas UNAM – Liga MX

07-07-2020: Pumas UNAM 0-0 Club América – Copa MX

06-03-2020: Pumas UNAM 3-3 Club América – Liga MX

09-14-2019: Club América 1-1 Pumas UNAM – Liga MX

07-09-2019: Club América 0-3 Pumas UNAM – Copa MX

02-17-2019: Pumas UNAM 1-0 Club América – Liga MX

09-12-2018: Club América 6-1 Pumas UNAM – Liga MX

Cougars vs. America: possible alignments

Cougars: Alfredo Talavera; Efraín Velarde, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Alan Mozo, Sebastián Saucedo, Leonel López, Erik Lira, Favio Álvarez, Diogo and Juan Dinenno.

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Salvador Reyes, Bruno Váldez, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez; Álvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda, Sebastián Córdova, Miguel Layún and Henry Martín.

