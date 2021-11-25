P&G Recalls Aerosols Due to Cancer Risk: Which ones?

Getty Images P&G removes antiperspirants due to presence of benzene.

The consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, popularly known as P&G, is recalling batches of some of its aerosol antiperspirants in different stores in the United States due to the presence of benzene, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA).

According to the official FDA note, P&G is collecting all lots expiring through September 2023 of Old Spice and Secret antiperspirant spray and Old Spice Below Deck spray products sold in the United States.

What are the aerosols that P&G is recalling from all over the United States due to the presence of benzene and carcinogenic risk

The FDA prepared a detailed list in which it specifies the products that P&G has been withdrawing from the shelves due to the presence of benzene.

They are:

Lot 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12 / 6oz

Lot 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

Lot 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12 / 4.9oz

Lot 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12 / 4.9oz

Lot 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Lot 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 6OZ

Lot 037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 4OZ

Lot 037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

Lot 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12 / 3.8oz

Lot 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

What risk does benzene pose to people?

As noted by the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure to this hydrocarbon can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin, and can result in cancers such as leukemia and cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can endanger life.

However, based on cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene recorded in P&G recalled products would not be expected at levels detected in tests, cause adverse health consequences.





Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment, and people around the world are exposed to it daily indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.

To date, P&G has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting it with great caution, the FDA statement confirms.

All other Old Spice and Secret products are not affected by this issue, and can continue to be used as intended.

For those who have purchased Old Spice and Secret products that have been recalled by P&G, the company will offer refunds.

