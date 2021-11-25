Monterrey and Atlas drew goalless in a sleepy Liguilla match

Emotionless. Ida’s first two games of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 They left much to be desired, as both ended with a boring score of 0-0.

Monterrey did not take advantage of its status as a local to harm the Atlas. In the first half, July furch had a good chance to break the parity, but it took a while to shoot and crashed the ball into the body of Esteban Andrada.

In 51 ‘, Rogelio Funes Mori he sent the ball to the back of the goal and celebrated what seemed to be 1-0, but, to his bad luck, Jorge Isaac Rojas he annulled the score because he was in an advanced position when Jesús Gallardo’s pass came out.

Anderson Santamaria he felt bad for no reason, he lay down on the grass, asked for the doctors to come in and left in the ‘cart of misfortunes’, but, fortunately, he was able to return to the field of the Steel Giant.

As the minutes passed, the Striped They gained confidence and got the Foxes, who managed to get out of Nuevo León alive.

Everyone believed that the team led by Javier Aguirre would show his offensive power in the Quarterfinals, as he scored four goals to Blue Cross in the Repechage. It was not so.

The ‘Basque’ He made several changes with the desire to find the goal that would give them the advantage at BBVA and that would allow them to reach Jalisco with greater peace of mind.

Vincent Janssen came in to replace Alfonso Gonzalez and immediately began to generate a sense of danger in the rival area but could not beat Camilo Vargas.

Those led by Diego Cocca they failed to score a goal on their visit to Monterrey and everything will be defined over the weekend in Guadalajara.

