Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized Steven Matz’s agent as ‘unprofessional’

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized Steven Matz’s agent for “unprofessional behavior” in a tweet Wednesday morning, a day after the left-handed free agent chose not to rejoin his former team and sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’m not happy this morning,” Cohen said in his post. “I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior from a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter.”

Cohen told the New York Post that Matz and his agent, Rob Martin, had reached out to the Mets to tell them they wanted to come back and that they were their first choice.

Matz agreed to a four-year, $ 44 million contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, sources told ESPN. You could earn up to $ 48 million on the deal and receive a signing bonus, the sources said.

Martin released a statement Wednesday saying they were aware of Cohen’s tweet.

“It’s a shame that he chose to take his frustrations to Twitter,” Martin said in the statement. “I will not do the same, and instead take the right path that is consistent with both my character and our client’s character. Steven Matz grew up as a Mets fan, loved his time there, and continues to invest in New York Community as through your efforts to support New York First Responders.

“As a result of all that, there was a strong push to return to the Mets. But he finally made the decision that he considered best for himself and his family. Steven is and will always be grateful to the Mets fans and the team, but now he hopes his next chapter with the tremendous franchise in St. Louis. “

Left-hander Matz, who was traded from the Mets to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2021 season, found his groove in the AL East last season, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo singled out Matz as one of the team’s “forgotten heroes” when Toronto threatened to score a playoff spot well into the final week of the regular season.

Matz, 30, a 2009 second-round pick for the Mets, pitched for six seasons in New York. He was 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA and 552 strikeouts in 579⅔ innings with the team.

“[Matz] he was a good Met when he was here, “Cohen told the New York Post.” I only wish him the best. It was about the interaction with the agent. “