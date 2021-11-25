Matt Damon: “What sells is sex and scandals”

Matt Damon always wanted to be an actor. More than three decades of successful career later, he did not hide that although it can be a “fantastic business, it is also brutal”.

The actor said in Cannes, that he will leave as soon as he loses his enthusiasm, but in his conversation before journalists and the public in a master class of the contest, which runs until July 17, he gave no hint that that moment is near.

“I really like doing this. I have always liked it. When I applied to college, my first sentence said that for as long as I can remember I have wanted to be an actor,” he said the same day he presented out of competition “A Question of Blood” (” Stillwater “) by Thomas McCarthy.

The actor spoke on favorable grounds, with a dedicated audience that received him on their feet, but showed in just over an hour and a half why, despite his star status, he is still seen as a normal guy.

“Normally what sells is sex and scandals, and everyone knows that I am married and that I am a father. I am relatively free of controversy. The media are not worth waiting in front of my house,” he said.

Rising career

His career began with “The indomitable Will Hunting” (“Wood Will Hunting”) in 1997. He had been in the industry for a decade in minor roles, but that project together with the inseparable Ben Affleck since then gave them both the Oscar for best screenplay. original.

After the phase in which he accepted anything in order to work, the actor assures that he chooses the films now based on the director. A requirement that has joined his curriculum to that of the most prominent names in the contemporary film scene.

From Gus Van Sant, with whom he repeated in “Promised Land” (2012) after “The Indomitable Will Hunting”, to Martin Scorsese (“The Departed”) (“The Departed”), (2006) , George Clooney (“Suburbicon”, 2017), Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar”, 2014), Steven Soderbergh (“Contagion”, 2011), the Coen brothers (“Law Courage”) (“True Grit”, 2010) and Clint Eastwood (“Invictus” 2009).

“It has been a real privilege. If I were to work only with those who have already done it, I would consider myself lucky, although there are so many directors that I would like to work with,” added Damon.

He himself said he had been close to directing several times, as in “Promised Land”, but all the opportunities fell due to being involved in other projects, a loyalty for which his checkbook is not as great as it could have been.

“James Cameron offered me 10% of Avatar, but I was working at Borne and I told myself that I couldn’t give up post-production. You’re never going to meet an actor who has lost more money,” he joked.

Damon said he learned to economize on his efforts. “It’s not that I work less, it’s that I do it better,” he said, adding that having found the strategy that works for him has made him lose less time.

His three children have also influenced this gradual change: “In a certain way you become more fragile. It is not so difficult for me to achieve certain emotions, such as joy or sadness. And that is the result of having been a father.”

Being part of the “Oceans Eleven” saga or getting into an astronaut’s skin on “Mars” (The Martian) (2015) has established his name in the industry, but among all his projects he prefers those in which he was also involved in production, such as “The Promised Land” or “Manchester by the sea.”

He knows himself to be privileged, but he is especially satisfied with his friendships in the industry: “We all like this job. The only thing better than doing it with friends,” said an interpreter at ease in both large productions and independent projects.

For Damon, going back to Cannes is particularly special: “I will always remember it as the place where I went back to being in a room with a lot of people after the pandemic,” he concluded.

