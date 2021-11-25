Leonardo DiCaprio explodes against the AMLO government for unprotecting the vaquita marina

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Once again, the US actor Leonardo DiCaprio exploded against the Mexican environmental authorities for lifting the fishing ban in the area where the vaquita porpoise lives, one of the most threatened marine species found at edge of extinction.

Despite the call he made at the time to the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, the Californian actor questioned the little work done to protect this marine mammal and whose few remaining specimens are at serious risk of extinction with the order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lift the ban on fishing in the Upper Gulf of California where they live.

Through his social networks, Di Caprio said that with this decision the authorities open the possibility that fishing boats can capture the approximately more than 10 species of vaquitas that reside in that area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker