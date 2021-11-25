Leonardo DiCaprio explodes against the AMLO government for unprotecting the vaquita marina

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Once again, the US actor Leonardo DiCaprio exploded against the Mexican environmental authorities for lifting the fishing ban in the area where the vaquita porpoise lives, one of the most threatened marine species found at edge of extinction.

Despite the call he made at the time to the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, the Californian actor questioned the little work done to protect this marine mammal and whose few remaining specimens are at serious risk of extinction with the order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lift the ban on fishing in the Upper Gulf of California where they live.

Related news

Through his social networks, Di Caprio said that with this decision the authorities open the possibility that fishing boats can capture the approximately more than 10 species of vaquitas that reside in that area.

“The vaquita porpoise is the most threatened marine mammal in the world. However, the Mexican government has lifted the ban on fishing in their habitat, guaranteeing that the approximately 10 vaquitas that remain will die among the fishing nets, ”the actor wrote.

This statement is in addition to the one made a few days ago by environmental groups in the sense that they accused the environmental authorities of unprotecting the vaquitas marina.