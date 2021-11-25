Know the best tea to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels

High cholesterol without any type of control will bring great health problems since it is a risk factor that increases blood pressure and can cause cardiovascular diseases. In addition, almost hand in hand with this disease come problems with triglycerides, where these are the main constituents of body fat and allow the bidirectional transfer of adipose fat and blood glucose from the liver. To avoid bad times, specialists recommend the intake of Green Tea, an infusion with multiple benefits.

Ingest Green Tea will be one of the allies when lowering the high cholesterol as well as the triglycerides because the latter, in large quantities, can cause asterosclerosis and heart disease. Consequently, drinking this infusion will help improve health. This is because the drink contains different beneficial properties for the body and also an excellent antioxidant capacity.

Related news

This recommendation to decrease el high cholesterol and triglycerides is focused on the Green Tea It is rich in catechins, substances that help stop the intestinal absorption of bad cholesterol and accelerate the burning of fat, fighting obesity. In addition, the antioxidant effects of this drink will reduce the oxidation of cholesterol, protecting the arteries, while it will cause a greater elimination of liquids thanks to its diuretic capacity.

Finally, the Green Tea it also participates in health from other points of view. For example, it increases mental alertness and prevents dizziness in people with low blood pressure. At the same time, some specialists argue that it can also delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, it is relevant to highlight that this set of health benefits is due to the nutritional value of the Green Tea, not only linked to the control of high cholesterol, but also to the reduction of triglycerides. The infusion rich in vitamins A, C and E, while it contains important compositions of minerals such as fluoride or zinc.