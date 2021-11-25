Know the best tea to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels

High cholesterol without any type of control will bring great health problems since it is a risk factor that increases blood pressure and can cause cardiovascular diseases. In addition, almost hand in hand with this disease come problems with triglycerides, where these are the main constituents of body fat and allow the bidirectional transfer of adipose fat and blood glucose from the liver. To avoid bad times, specialists recommend the intake of Green Tea, an infusion with multiple benefits.

Ingest Green Tea will be one of the allies when lowering the high cholesterol as well as the triglycerides because the latter, in large quantities, can cause asterosclerosis and heart disease. Consequently, drinking this infusion will help improve health. This is because the drink contains different beneficial properties for the body and also an excellent antioxidant capacity.

