Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric: love triangle with Julia Roberts

It took 30 years to learn more details about the romance between Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Jason patric that ‘set fire’ to all of Hollywood back then. In the 90s, the beautiful actress starred in a film that portrayed the life of an escort who was in love with a millionaire man, played by Richard Gere. Yes, you remember her well, it was “Pretty woman”, which catapulted Julia as one of the sex symbols of that time.

Turned into a great star, Julia Roberts, then 23 years old, starred in the film “Flatliners” with Kiefer Sutherland, who was 24, and they started a romance that turned the entertainment industry upside down, more than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did later. The following year, the couple was determined to get married, but suddenly everything changed.

When the wedding was supposed to be, the paparazzi caught Sutherland moving out of his house. Julia Roberts they already caught her eating with Jason patric, who was the heartthrob of the moment after his leading role in the film “The Lost Boys”, which tells the life of some young vampires who stalked life in Santa Barbara, California. By the way, in the film he also acted Kiefer Sutherland.

After the scandal, Julia Roberts and Jason Patric ended their romance a year later.

Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland discuss their romance with Julia Roberts

Kiefer Sutherland, now 54 years old, and Jason patric, also 54, spoke for the first time together about this 90s love triangle for Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast. “You fall in love, you fall in love, there is nothing you can do about it. She is an extraordinary person, and so is he, and, you know, the moment is what it is and everyone moves on,” said Kiefer, who years After his breakup with Julia, he worked with Jason Patric in a play and they became friends.

“When I saw him again it was more of a laugh and a toast. They have both been subsequently married a couple of times and what lasted after all that is me and Kiefer, friends of 35 years,” said Jason.

Julia Roberts she married Lyle Lovett in 1993 and two years later they divorced. The actress and producer subsequently teamed up with cinematographer Danny Moder in 202 and they are parents to twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 16, and their son Henry. 13. Kiefer Sutherland He married Camelia Kath and they are parents to Sarah, now 33 years old. He later married Kelly Winn. Jason patric He had an affair with Danielle Schreiber 10 years earlier and they are parents to Gus, an 11-year-old boy.