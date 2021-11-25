Jennifer Lawrence admits to having drugged in scene of last film with Leonardo DiCaprio | TV and Show

This is No Look Up, a Netflix bet where he shares roles with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. While DiCaprio received $ 30 million for the role, she made 25% less than the Oscar winner.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence He confessed at a press conference in Los Angeles that he took drugs to shoot a scene from his latest movie.

Is about “Don’t look up” (Don’t look up), who co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, who earned € 4.45 million more than her (almost $ 4.6 billion).

In the film, directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence and DiCaprio they play two astronomers who travel through the United States to warn the population that a meteorite is rushing towards Earth.

In one scene from the film, Lawrence’s character, after seeing the meteorite and learning of its danger, smokes marijuana to “relax”.

This interpretation is real, since the actress thought it would be more credible and original to also shoot under the influence of drugs, according to the Yahoo! Movies.

The director has explained that the actress asked permission to smoke marijuana in that scene, in which she appears with Meryl Streep and does a monologue of several minutes, and McKay answered yes.

I was not pregnant

Oscar-winning actress for The good side of things (Silver Linings Playbook) clarified that when she took drugs on the set “she was not pregnant at that time.”

The clarification was made to avoid possible confusion, since just two months ago she announced that she is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney.

The couple contracted marriage in october 2019 on the east coast of the United States.

Jennifer Lawrence salary difference

In another interview, with Vanity Fair magazine, the actress talked about her salary.

There she assured that she charged almost US $ 5 million less than DiCaprio despite being the one that appears first in the credits.

Nevertheless, Lawrence assured that the actor attracts more viewers than she.

In addition to that, he said that he feels very happy with his contract, although he also acknowledged that on many occasions it is “extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay.”

“And if you question something because it seems uneven, they tell you that it is not a gender disparity, but they are not able to explain what it is exactly,” he said.

The magazine noted that according to a recent Variety report, Lawrence was paid $ 25 million for the film, while DiCaprio received $ 30 million, that is, 25% more.