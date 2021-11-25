It will be difficult for you to find a better quality / price ratio on this Black Friday

realme offers us this Black Friday its GT Neo 2 mobile with AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 chipset and triple camera at the best price ever.

A few weeks ago the CEO of realme told us how we should choose a smartphone from his company, although the truth is that all we are very clear about how to choose a new mobile: good performance, consistent finish and attractive prices.

Perhaps for this reason, the Chinese manufacturer has thought that this Black friday 2021 was a good time to get closer than ever to the realme GT Neo 2, its flagship smartphone for the mid-cut and probably the best quality / price ratio that we will find in this already popular campaign of pre-Christmas offers of North American origin.

In fact, it is that with this realme GT Neo 2 we are talking about a mobile with a striking and differential design around the slogan “dare to leap” from the manufacturer – “dare to jump”, in Spanish-, which offers a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh, chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, battery 5,000 mAh, generous, and two memory configurations the best price of all its history:

In any case, we did not want to just refer you to this offer like this cold, although it may be among the best you will see during this Black friday 2021 that starts in just 90 minutes, so we are going to introduce you all the benefits of this realme GT Neo 2 And so you can check directly with us if it fits you, in case you are looking for a new smartphone at reduced prices.

And it is that this GT Neo 2 of realme does not lack anything, something that you can see for yourself with this full specification table, which comes to corroborate that, indeed, at this price we won’t be able to ask you much more:

realme GT Neo 2 Characteristics Dimensions 162.9 × 75.8 × 8.6 mm

199.8 grams Screen 6.62-inch AMOLED E4

Full HD +

120 Hz refresh rate

600 Hz touch sampling

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G RAM 8/12 GB OS realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB Cameras Rear: 64 MP f / 1.8

8 MP 119º

2 MP macro Frontal: Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 65W Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Dual sim

realme GT Neo 2, analysis and photo gallery

And how in Andro4all we have also been able to test it with a very satisfactory result in our analyzes, we leave you a direct link to the review and a photo gallery so that you can check the differential design chosen by realme, in addition to its tonality ‘Neo Green’ which has been a global success forcing the manufacturer to bring green to more devices.

Prices and where to get our realme GT Neo 2

We had already linked them above in the post, but in case the specifications and design of this realme GT Neo 2 have convinced you and you do not want to do scroll, here you have again the direct links to the official realme store where you can get your unit at the best price … Run because they will fly!

