When HBO Max was launched in May 2020, tens of millions of Roku users regretted the exclusion of their streaming device, as they could not access a large amount of classic and premium content, even if they were subscribed.

Since the appeal of the HBO brand, HBO Max’s exclusive rights to popular shows, plus all Warner Brothers movies in 2021 will air on the platform as well as in theaters, it seemed mutually beneficial that both companies come to an agreement. And now, watching HBO Max on Roku couldn’t be easier.

How to watch HBO Max on Roku?

HBO Max is the latest and most up-to-date channel from HBO and is available on your compatible Roku streaming device.

HBO Max is compatible with your Roku streaming player or with your Roku TV ™ if it is running Roku OS 9.3 and above. To find this information, go to the home screen and select Settings and System [Settings & System], then click About [About].

If your previous generation Roku device is not compatible with Roku OS 9.3 and you want to watch HBO Max, visit the Roku product pages and order a new Roku streaming device that meets your needs.

Existing HBO or HBO Max customers, who have never added either channel to their Roku device, should follow the instructions below to add HBO Max:

– On the home page, go to Streaming Channels

– Select “New and notable” [New & Notable] and “Movies and TV” [Movies & TV] in the channel store

– Click on HBO Max and “Add channel” [Add Channel] to pin it on your home page

– You can register with your current data

If you don’t subscribe to HBO, you can sign up and pay for HBO Max on Roku directly with Roku Pay.

On the other hand, subscribers to the old version of HBO should find that it has been automatically updated to the new HBO Max on their home page. If that hasn’t happened, you can simply

– Select the HBO tab

– Press the star key on your remote control

– Choose the option “Check for updates”.

– The HBO icon should change to HBO Max

You may be eligible for HBO Max for free, depending on which provider you have contracted with HBO Now or HBO.

Once installed, an icon for HBO Max will appear on your home screen along with your other streaming channels. If you prefer, you can move the channel to another location on the grid using the star button on the Roku remote.

You can also add the channel from your Roku account in a web browser, or from the Roku mobile app.

Is HBO Max available if I am subscribed to HBO on the Roku Channel?

If you were subscribed to HBO on the Roku Channel since February 25, 2021, your subscription automatically changed to a subscription to HBO Max at no additional cost. As of that date, each time you visit my.roku.com to manage your Roku Pay subscriptions, your subscription will indicate that it is for HBO Max rather than HBO on the Roku Channel.

What can I watch on HBO Max with Roku?

Over 10,000 hours of entertainment from some of the biggest names in film and television.

You’ve got the full gamut of iconic and groundbreaking HBO TV shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, and hits like Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, and Euphoria.

There are select titles from the century-old Warner Brothers film library, TCM curated classics, DC Entertainment blockbusters, documentaries, a host of animation content, and acclaimed anime from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll. In fact, you can even watch “Earwig and the Witch,” Studio Ghibli’s first foray into 3D CG.

Plus there’s all the exclusive content – all seasons of Friends, Gossip Girl, and The Big Bang Theory, plus exciting Max Original series like The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves. In addition to the 17 highly anticipated movies that usually hit HBO Max this year, available within a month of their theatrical release.

