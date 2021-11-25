HBO Max

This App has already been enabled for Apple users with their different terminals, from iPhone, iPad to Apple TV. HBO Max replaces HBO Now, therefore, if you already have it installed, it will automatically become the Max version the next time the App Store updates your Apps. Although this service was launched exclusively for the USA, it is currently accessible to most countries.

The HBO Max content offering is a bundle of what was available under the name “HBO Now”, but with the same monthly subscription price. In addition to all that is expected of this service, the content includes exclusive premieres (it brings together everything from HBO, new original materials from the network, as well as a catalog of programs and films licensed from Warner).

How to watch HBO Max on iOS devices?

Now you have the opportunity to enter with the App on Apple devices, however, before registering you may already have access to HBO Max.

Former HBO NOW subscribers can access HBO Max on compatible terminals, all they have to do is enter their password and email address. On the other hand, if the subscription has expired, you will have to go through the affiliation process again.

Stream enabled programming, all exclusive materials in one place. In addition, you will have the option to select between 2 affiliate plans, with or without advertising. Although it is worth noting that neither of the two plans includes a free trial period.

With this information in hand, you now perform the following steps to install and view the schedule:

– After entering the store, find and install the App on your computer.

– Launch HBO Max and tap the Profile icon (bottom edge on iPhone, left edge on iPads).

– For some returning subscribers: select Sign in to your account, then enter the login information.

– Select “Choose a plan”.

– Choose the option of disbursement and rate you want, as well as billing preferences: monthly or yearly.

-> New subscribers: Fill in the account form and choose “Create”. You will access with fully personalized information.

This membership will automatically renew on a recurring basis at the then-current subscription rate (plus applicable taxes) until canceled.

How to watch HBO Max on TV using AirPlay?

It is an alternative, within the media that use iOS. With this protocol, the content of the service is transmitted from a mobile terminal to your AirPlay 2 compatible device. Learn about a simple procedure below:

– Connect your mobile device to the same Wi-Fi network as the other AirPlay 2 compatible terminal.

– Make sure you are using the latest version of the software on your computers. To learn how, see Get help with AirPlay.

– Verify that the “AirPlay” option is enabled.

– Open HBO Max on your mobile device and start playing a video.

– Select the AirPlay option in the upper region of the screen.

– Choose the device you want to stream AirPlay to.

Are there alternatives for iOS devices that allow you to watch HBO Max?

Yes, AirPlay Mirroring or “Mirroring the screen” allows you to transmit or share content between your terminals that are compatible with this protocol. If you want to mirror your iOS or Mac screen to an AirPlay 2 compatible device, do the following:

– Connect the mobile terminal or Mac to the same Wi-Fi network as your AirPlay 2 compatible device.

– Verify that the “AirPlay” option is enabled.

Do one of the following:

– With iOS devices: Enter the control options and select “Screen mirroring”. Then choose the computer you want to transfer AirPlay to. If you need assistance from Apple, your hardware and software vendor will provide technical support.

– With Mac computers: Select the AirPlay alternative among the enabled configuration options, then choose your device that supports the protocol.

In the event that it asks you for a security key (to access AirPlay) on the TV, enter the key that has been enabled by your computer.

