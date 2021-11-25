From making TikToks with Tom Cruise deepfakes to being Metaphysic, a successful AI company | Technology

In the heat of the artificial intelligence revolution, the possibilities offered by this technology serve both to get followers on TikTok with funny videos and to create a very profitable business.

When a few years ago we saw a very young Princess Leia (Rogue One, 2016) appear in the cinema, many of us laughed because the computer-generated image looked shabby and false in equal measure. That is, the effort was appreciated, but the end result was bad.

Later, with Paul Walker in his role as Brian O’Conner (Fast & Furious 7, 2015) we saw him again, only here instead of a computer-created image he was a doppelganger whose face was changed. It is true that he sang in some moments of the film, but we were facing a great advance.

And we would move on to Tom Cruise and his fake profile on TikTok called @deeptomcruis, which is the demonstration that artificial intelligence is a few years away from making us believe anything let us see.

The signature of these deepfakes, which is what audiovisual creations are called that try to deceive us by putting the faces and bodies of people who are not really there, is by Chris Umé and a double actor.

Chris Umé, an artificial intelligence expert, and Miles Fisher, an actor who played Tom Cruise’s stuntman, they worked for months to create innocent videos where the actor appeared doing irreverent things. And the thing would not have gotten worse if it weren’t for the fact that it is almost impossible to recognize that it is a deepfake.

With film recordings and interviews, the creative mind behind these videos trained the AI ​​so that it could pick up all the expressions on Cruise’s face, the way in which the skin was stretched with each grimace and the color of it when the light was reflected.

Which is a job of hundreds of hours and thousands of other material collection, Umé and Fisher created a TikTok channel that already has more than 1.5 million followers Most importantly, they now own their own company called Metaphysics, which they founded in June with two other partners.

At Metaphysics they use this same technology to make impossible ads and restore old movies.

Among the projects to be highlighted is a Gillette razor campaign that recreated player Deion Sanders in his 1989 draft day look, and a campaign for the Belgian Football Federation that brought back to life two directors of the team who had died.

The founders of Metaphysics know that, sooner rather than later, the legislation will begin to regulate the use of this technology, and they see it as something necessary, since in the future these tools can give a lot of entertainment as well as headaches.