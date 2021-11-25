Erling Haaland’s stay at Borussia Dortmund is complicated

There are two Borussia Dortmund: one without Erling Haaland and one with him. With the Norwegian on the field, the whole yellow has a clear offensive reference. Although the striker was present in the 4-0 loss to Ajax, his absence in the other games is being noticed in a negative way.

And it is that the BVB is already virtually out of the Champions League after the 3-1 defeat against Sporting de Portugal. This performance has not been liked at all in the Teutonic country, where they assume that it will be key in the future of Erling Haaland, the main player in the next transfer market.

No opportunities for BVB

Although in recent days there was talk of a specific plan for the whole of the Ruhr basin to convince Haaland, the future of the Nordic battering ram, author of 70 goals and 19 assists with Borussia Dortmund, he is far from the Signal Iduna Park. This is what he said Sport1, half Teutonic: “The last hope of retaining Haaland beyond the summer is probably gone after this shameful performance”.

The truth is that the Leeds-born forward will not be short of suitors, with Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​PSG or Manchester City willing to complete an operation that could easily surpass the € 350 M.