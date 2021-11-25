Cruz Azul: registrations, registrations and rumors for the next Liga MX tournament

Blue Cross was able to keep its 2021 Guard1anes champion squad intact for just one tournament, since by 2022 The Machine will suffer the losses of key players of the ninth star. After being eliminated in the 2021 Opening Repechage, the Cementeros will have to face a complete restructuring that begins with important departures of players.

Problems between players and Juan Reynoso

It seems that the reason why some celestial elements are seeking to leave has to do with a series of dissatisfactions, you are for one not very healthy relationship with coach Juan Reynoso.

According information collected by Mediotiempo, There are decisions by Reynoso that the squad did not like, among them that Cabecita Rodríguez has not started against Rayados in the Repechage, since the Peruvian put Santiago Giménez as a first baseman. Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado did not start either, both just without renewing.

The casualties that come in Cruz Azul

One of the already confirmed cancellations and with prior knowledge of a few months is that of Orbelín Pineda to Europe with Celta de Vigo as a free agent, after not reaching an agreement with the celestial directive.

Precisely, the situation of Orbelín has seduced others such as Yoshimar Yotún and Jonathan Rodríguez; The Peruvian ends his relationship with the celestial this December and his agent already places him in the Major League Soccer with the plus of being a “free” element.

The theme of Little head is a little different, since the Uruguayan still has one more year of contract, but has started talks to request a Salary increase and thus pressure Cruz Azul not to extend the relationship any longer to begin negotiating in the MLS next summer.

Talking about Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado, the two continue with a year and a half as elements of Cruz Azul and their departures are conditional on the Foreign.

Walter Montoya Now he listens to offers from other clubs, even from Liga MX itself, although there is the possibility that he will continue with La Maquina, as long as he accepts a reduction in his salary.

Renovations on the way

Pol Fernández and Juan Escobar They are two celestial elements that end their contract in the summer of 2022. The desire of the two South Americans is to continue with the cement manufacturers and they have already started the issue of their respective renovations before turning to see other options.

What’s more, Alexis Pena It is another of the elements with which it is sought to extend the time and the cement dome has already got down to work with Chivas for the total purchase.