Beware of this popular supplement: it increases the risk of cancer by 91%
While vitamin and mineral supplements are a perfect choice for those who lead a healthy lifestyle, in certain cases they can be dangerous. Doctors warn that a particular mineral greatly increases the risk of severe cancer.
Its about selenium, a mineral that plays a fundamental role in the proper functioning of our cardiovascular system. It also has great antioxidant power and can even prevent Alzheimer’s. However, it is necessary to bear in mind that our body only needs it in small amounts. And if you take it in excess, it can have a damaging effect on your body.
Thus, a study involving 35,000 men showed that excessive consumption of selenium increases by 91% the risk of prostate cancer. The scientists also found that people who had high levels of selenium in their bodies and took vitamin E supplements had a 111% higher risk of severe cancer.
“Men who take these supplements should stop. Period. Neither selenium nor vitamin E provide benefits: only risks,” explains the study’s lead author, Alan Kristaelfrom the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute in Seattle.
November 3, 11:40 GMT
Selenium can be found in seafood And in the viscera. The Brazil nuts They are also rich in this mineral, so doctors advise consuming them in moderation.
