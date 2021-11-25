Ariana Grande goes viral for some new covers of great divas

It is not the first time Ariana Grande amazes the world with its ability to imitate the sound of other great singers, but it is the first in which he does it in the form of a duel. The artist participated with Kelly clarkson on the new Jimmy Fallon show, ‘That’s my jam‘, and both singers had to do their corresponding versions of great songs from the past.

How could it be otherwise, the fans of both singers they were hallucinating, once again, with the vocal capacity of the two. The themes to be covered by the program they couldn’t be more perfect for the voices of both artists, which they looked like never before. We do not know who of the two will win the duel (for now only the ‘teaser’ has been seen), but it is clear that It will be a very difficult competition.

In the video we can hear Ariana Grande cover Britney Spears in ‘Oops! … I did it again’, a Cher in ‘Believe’, to Whitney houston on ‘How Will I Know’ ya Celine dion in ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’. Kelly Clarkson, on the other hand, had to do her versions of Shania twain in ‘Any Man of Mine’, Alanis Morissette in ‘You Oughta Know’ and Toni Braxton in ‘Un-break My Heart’.

The fans have been delighted and are eager to see more of this program with such an interesting format (with a certain air of Your face is familiar to me, but without costumes or characterizations involved). Apparently, this is only a small spoiler of what we can see from the January 3, 2022 continuously, and all kinds of great music celebrities will pass through the program.