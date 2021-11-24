You’re ready? These will be the stores that will participate in Black Friday in Mexico – El Financiero

Despite not having the same roots as ‘El Buen Fin’, the Black friday It is already around the corner and in case you were left with the desire to buy something, we will tell you which stores will have some offers.

As is customary, the Black friday It is celebrated after ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in the United States, in which several stores decide to open the inventory to offer different offers and finish various products.

Although in Mexico, the ‘Buen Fin’ is the time with the greatest offers in the year, some stores have also decided to join the Black friday to generate and increase your profits and incidentally, top off your inventory.

When is Black Friday?

For this edition, the Black Friday 2021, will take place this November 26, although in some stores, the sales will begin on Thanksgiving, mainly on the stores’ websites.

What stores will participate in this Black Friday?

For this edition in Mexico, the e-commerce it will be the protagonist as in every year, since several stores will have offers and auctions through their web portals.

Among the stores that will participate with some offers are: MercadoLibre, Linio, Ebay and Amazon Mexico.

In the case of the latter, it announced that it will have various discounts, coupons and offers on electronics, computing, home, kitchen, clothing, furniture, sports, video games, office, stationery, music, beauty products, etc.

The same way, Apple, Walmart, Costco, Liverpool and some department and clothing stores will have some deals on their websites.

In fact, Liverpool, through its social networks, announced this Tuesday through a couple of publications that it will have offers for this Friday.

However, the recommendation is that you be aware of the online portals of all stores and check if they have offers for this Black Friday, since there is no directory as in the ‘Good End’.