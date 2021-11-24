When and where to see the quarterfinal first leg of AP2021?

The Eagles of America of Santiago Solari will get this Wednesday at the Pumas’ home in the University Olympic Stadium, in a duel that will open the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

America qualified for the top eight phase as the first favorite, leading the regular phase with 35 points; Solari’s team, former Real Madrid coach, was the one with the best defense and showed the fourth most lethal attack, which he will try to confirm against the Pumas, eleventh in the standings, with 21 units.

Pumas defeated Toluca in the repechage and entered the eighth best stage. Led by Argentine Andrés Lillini, the university team had the fourth weakest defense and the twelfth most efficient offense.

However, the team is going through its best moment, it is in rhythm, and this Wednesday it will try to take advantage of the local condition to take advantage of its most bitter rival.

Pumas vs América / Wednesday 24 / 7:00 p.m. / TUDN

Soon after, the Rayados from Monterrey from coach Javier Aguirre will receive the surprise Atlas, second place, which shared with America the status of the team with the best defense and showed a stable performance in the regular phase.

Monterrey suma a win in his last seven games, last Sunday 1-4 at the home of champion Cruz Azul, and with Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori as head of his attack he will try to violate the back of the Argentine coach’s Rojinegrosor Diego Cocca, for which it must be very coordinated.

Rayados vs Atlas / Wednesday 24/21: 05 / Fox Sports

This Thursday the Lion, tThird of the table, he will visit Puebla, seventh, at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The Strip comes from eliminating Chivas on penalties and they will seek to get to the semifinals with Nicolás Larcamón

Puebla vs León / Thursday 25 / 7:00 p.m. / TV Azteca

For its part, Santos Laguna (5th) who eliminated Atlético de San Luis without complications, will receive Miguel Herrera’s Tigres who finished in fourth position.

Santos vs Tigres / Thursday 25 / 9:05 pm / TUDN – TV Azteca

The quarter-final series will be played in round-trip matches; Those who score the most goals in 180 minutes will win and if there is a tie, those who qualify will be the teams that are local at the weekend, America, Atlas, León and Tigres UANL, for having been the first four of the classification.

The return duels will be played on Saturday, with the A duelsmérica-Pumas UNAM and Atlas-Monterrey; and Sunday with el Tigres UANL-Santos Laguna and León-Puebla.

YOU CAN READ: The background in Liguilla of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021