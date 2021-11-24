WhatsApp Invisible Mode: What is it, what is it for and how to activate it STEP by STEP?

WhatsApp has undoubtedly become one of the most popular applications among smartphone users, since for several years, the company initially de Facebook, now Goal, became very popular, establishing itself as one of the most used methods by users to exchange messages. This despite the fact that it was worldwide, its popularity is much higher in the western part of the world.

WhatsApp has incorporated multiple functions to create a unique experience for users who depend on the application and that is why the function “ninja mode“or better known as”invisible mode“, it will allow us to have access to the messages without there being any record for the rest of the users, but you will not be able to respond to them.

Currently applications betray us in every way, because privacy no longer exists one hundred percent, so, if you want to hide for a while from obligations or even from your boss, keep reading because here we will share the step by step to activate the “invisible mode” on WhatsApp.

How to activate invisible mode step by step in WhatsApp

To start using the functions of the invisible mode, you can do it by following these simple steps that we detail below:

Enter into the application to the three dots on the upper right side and select in settings. Click on your profile photo and your name will appear inside. Enter this link and copy the transparent emoji, then return to the WhatsApp screen and click on the pencil to edit your name. Finally, paste the transparent emoji and from now on no one else will be able to see your name as the field will appear empty.

This for the part of the names, but if what you really want is that the states appear empty, you have to follow the following steps.

Repeat the first two steps of the previous instructions, this time instead of editing the name section, you will edit the “Info” section. The next step will be to enter the following link and copy the blank text and paste it in the aforementioned section, so that now, both your status and your name will be literally empty.

Hiding the time of your last connection is also a good way to apply ninja mode, this has already been incorporated into WhatsApp, so here we explain how to achieve it, in case you have not done it yet and want to try it:





