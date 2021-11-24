What is a fulminant heart attack ?: The main cause of sudden death – El Sol de Puebla

For several years, the heart disease have ranked first among the main causes of death in Mexico. One of them is the Fulminant infarction, also, one of the most common causes of deaths known as sudden. The communicator from Puebla, Javier López Díaz, would have suffered from this, causing his sudden death at age 60. In the morning he still took over his usual radio program and apparently did not show signs of the condition.

A sudden death is an event that leads to death of a person unexpectedly and with some speed. It can occur in any age group and regardless of their previous health condition, although it is more common in older people or those who already had a previous heart disease.

This is very important among those who come to suffer from a fulminant heart attack, since its causes are related to problems in the structure of the heart as irregularities in the electrical channels of the body.

According to INEGI, heart disease caused a total of 218,885 deaths in 2020 in Mexico, exceeding by 62,844 cases in 2019. 55.57 percent of the deaths, that is, more than 121 thousand corresponded to men and the remaining, just over 97 thousand, to women.

HOW DOES THIS TYPE OF INFARCTION ARISE?

A heart attack known medically as myocardial infarction, it can originate when a failure of blood and oxygen supply to the heart. After suffering it, the heart may stop because it suffered necrosis in an area of ​​the muscle or by the emergence of a malignant arrhythmia which makes you unable to pump blood properly.

When an artery suffers from a sudden blockage of blood flow, the tissues that were fed by it can suffer from ischemia and necrosis. In the case of the heart, there are two main arteries that are found, called as coronary arteries.

Most heart attacks are caused when a clot blocks one of these arteries, which are responsible for bringing blood and oxygen to the heart. Due to this blockage, heart cells begin to die. Besides, the blood pressure drops, the circulation begins to stop and the nutrients stop reaching the rest of the organs.

The larger the affected area or the larger the region that suffered from necrosis, the greater the intensity of the heart attack. Losing the ability to pump blood, the patient’s heart is said to have suffered from a circulatory shock.

The cardiac arrhythmias they are also an important part when a heart attack occurs. These arrhythmias are a ventricular fibrillationr that occurs when there is chaotic cardiac electrical activity. So, normal electrical impulses cannot be transmitted to the heart. These are estimated to be the main cause of fulminant infarction with more than 70 percent of the cases.

After just a few minutes after presenting ventricular fibrillation, the rest of the body’s tissues begin to dieTherefore, if the patient does not receive immediate attention, he can die in a matter of minutes.

There are hereditary conditions that can cause heart attacks to present in a greater way, such as hypertrophic, dilated, arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies of the right ventricle, as well as progressive cardiac conduction defect.

It is estimated that 15 percent of heart attacks end with the death of the patient, while the remaining 85 percent if it manages to receive care in the hospital.

SYMPTOMS OF THIS PAIN

As it is an affectation that directly and quickly attacks the heart, there are cases where the patient loses consciousness immediately before it can respond to any stimulus. When it comes to a malignant arrhythmia, the person will present loss of consciousness and rapid loss of breath.

In other cases, the heart attack presents with symptoms such as tiredness, sweating, dizziness and a very severe chest pain. The larger the affected area of ​​the heart, the severe shortness of breath such as high blood pressure will present.

If a person spends 10 minutes with ventricular fibrillation, they can hardly be saved. At the same time, the longer you spend in cardiac arrest, the greater the permanent injury to organs like the brain because blood does not flow correctly to it.

The arrhythmia can appear immediately or a few hours after the infarction occurs, so an immediate medical evaluation is needed to know if the patient will evolve well.

PREVENTION AGAINST INFARCTIONS

Although it is not possible to predict which person or when will suffer a fulminant heart attack, there are ways to prevent it. After clinical analysis and studies, the cardiologist can recognize patients at high risk for a malignant arrhythmia.

Upon detection, a small device, similar to a pacemaker, capable of recognizing the appearance of an arrhythmia. You can make a catheterization or coronary angiography, where it is evaluated if any of the arteries is obstructed to be able to proceed with another treatment.

The people who are most at risk of having a heart attack are adults over 50 years of age, those who suffer from diabetes mullitus or obesityas well as with high cholesterol. In addition, those who have high consumption of alcohol and cigarettes or strong drugs such as cocaine.