What happens to the kidneys if you don’t drink water? Know the consequences

The kidneys They are located in the back, just below where the rib cage is located. Its main function is filter waste from the blood and excess water in the form of urine, which helps maintain the balance of salts and minerals circulating through the blood. Thanks to the kidneys we can have good blood pressure, produce hormones, produce red blood cells and keep our bones strong.

exist various factors that can damage the kidneys and promote disease of these organs, which is really dangerous for health. Some of those that increase the risk of kidney disease are diabetes, the high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases or hereditary factors, but it can also occur by consuming little natural water, since this liquid allows the kidneys to perform their function properly.

Related news

According to National Institute of Public Health (INSP), in 2017 a prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (ERC) of 12.2% and represents 51.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in Mexico, while “at present, around 6.2 million Mexicans with diabetes have kidney failure in its various stages.” Hence the importance of its care and drinking water.

Related news

What happens to the kidneys if you don’t drink water?

By drinking little water, less than the recommended amount, the work of the kidneys is forced and several problems begin to arise:

* Dehydration, which can promote hangover-like headaches, visual snow, decreased blood pressure, vertigo, or lightheadedness.

* Muscle cramps, due to the imbalance of salts and minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus, sodium and potassium.

* Seizures, by the loss of electrolytes, especially potassium and sodium, which help carry the electrical pulsations from one cell to another.

* Shock due to low blood volume, which occurs when there is a low blood volume and this causes a decrease in blood pressure and in the amount of oxygen.

* Urinary infections, due to the presence of microorganisms and poor kidney function, as there are low levels of urine.

* Kidney stones, since a concentration of solid substances that generate this problem is promoted.

* Chronic Kidney Disease, causing a sudden cessation of the purifying functions of the kidney by not reaching the adequate blood volume, which promotes permanent damage and risk to health.

These types of problems go from less to more and depending on the lack of water or kidney damage, they can be presented. Water is obtained by our body when we consume the vital liquid, but also from food, especially fruits and vegetables.

Remember that there is a correct amount of the vital liquid that we must take daily, here we tell you if it is true that you should drink 8 to 10 glasses of water a day, but especially, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, a diet balanced and take care to be well hydrated.