What happens to the kidneys if you don’t drink water? Know the consequences

The kidneys They are located in the back, just below where the rib cage is located. Its main function is filter waste from the blood and excess water in the form of urine, which helps maintain the balance of salts and minerals circulating through the blood. Thanks to the kidneys we can have good blood pressure, produce hormones, produce red blood cells and keep our bones strong.

exist various factors that can damage the kidneys and promote disease of these organs, which is really dangerous for health. Some of those that increase the risk of kidney disease are diabetes, the high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases or hereditary factors, but it can also occur by consuming little natural water, since this liquid allows the kidneys to perform their function properly.

