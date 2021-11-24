US Points to Some Chain Stores for Large Number of Overdose Deaths During Pandemic | News from Mexico

CLEVELAND, United States.- A federal jury in the United States concluded that the chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart they didn’t do enough to stopping the flow of opioid pills to two Ohio counties.

The verdict could set the tone for many mayors and governments counties across the country that want to make pharmacies held accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

Lake and Trumbull Counties they blamed the three chains for not stopping the deluge of pills what caused hundreds of overdose deaths and cost each of the two counties about a billion dollars, reported his lawyer.

Judge will determine how much they should pay for damages

A federal judge will decide early next year how much retailers should pay for damages.

It’s the first time that pharmaceutical companies have been put on trial to defend themselves for their role in a drug crisis that killed half a million Americans in the last two decades.

The counties were able to convince the jury that chains played an important role in the health crisis public for the way they distributed painkillers in their communities.

“The law requires pharmacies to be diligent in handling medications. This case should be a wake-up call, ”said Counties Attorney Mark Lanier.

“The jury sounded an alert that should be heard in every pharmacy in the United States,” Lanier added.

The lawyers of the three chains argued they had policies to reduce the delivery of pills in case your pharmacists have any concerns and to notify authorities about suspicious prescriptions from doctors. They added that it was the doctors who they controlled how many pills to prescribe for legitimate medical needs.

Spokespersons for CVSHealth and Walgreen Co. said that the companies disagree with the verdict and that they will appeal.