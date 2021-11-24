‘Pumas is bigger than America’

The spirits continue to rise in University City and with the boss auriazul is no exception. In an interview with ESPN, the technician of Cougars I accept that National University is bigger than its rival in the Quarterfinals: the Eagles of America.

‘Cougars yes it is bigger than America‘, launched the university strategist to also affirm that they will be in charge of eliminating the staunch rival this week in the quarterfinal round; However, not everything was rosy for his team in Lillini’s analysis prior to the game, as he recognized Azulcrema’s power from the field to the bench, although this same scenario could make his team grow.

“America He is a powerful opponent, with great individualities, with a very experienced coach, hierarchy, we have to counter him well and then attack them. In this type of rivals, if you defend, you lose. We won’t give up on what we did in Toluca, the system will not be the same, because of the names, but the way is to get closer to what we did in Toluca, is what we have to do.

“They were the best of the tournament, the one that got the most points. I like it because when the team is in front of this type of team it is when it squeezes the most, in these situations it is when it responds the most,” said DT auriazul facing the Ida de the tie.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: STRIPED: FUNES MORI CONSIDERS THAT THEY ARE FAVORITES AGAINST ATLAS