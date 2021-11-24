Polarization sells, but is unfair and blind

MIAMI – Sadly, polarization is what sells. In my opinion, it is an evil that has haunted us in sport for a long time.

In football, you are on the side of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. There are more and more fans of players and fewer of teams and that, apparently, implies defending “your player” and excessively criticizing the “other”.

In social networks that is exacerbated even more and you can notice it in any thread and any topic. If someone posts a video of a Messi goal, they can be sure that there will be excessive criticism in the response and praise for Ronaldo.

It seems that we are unable to enjoy two of the best players in history. We prefer to take sides, let passion take over and leave logic aside.

Exactly the same thing happens in American football.

As soon as Tom Brady’s departure from New England was confirmed, the question was posed: Who was more important in the Patriots dynasty: Bill Belichick or Tom Brady? Weren’t the two an integral part of an unprecedented dynasty in the age of the salary cap?

While the answer is clearly yes, you can imagine what happened when Brady won his first championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Claims indicating that Belichick had simply been a product of his quarterback were heard daily.

No one seemed to care about the context and so when the Patriots finished third in the AFC East with a 7-9 record in 2020, in a season that represented the first time they had not won the division since 2008 and their first losing record since In 2000, adjectives such as “overrated” began to be expressed to refer to Belichick.

It didn’t matter that eight players chose not to participate last season due to COVID-19, including three banners such as Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon. The only thing that mattered was that the public wanted to express themselves negatively when it came to talking about Belichick.

After all, he had been at the center of the controversy several times, and more importantly, they had waited a long time to see New England lose.

A few months later, here we are with the Patriots once again as divisional leaders and at the very least, as strong candidates to at least qualify for the Playoffs.

Isn’t rebuilding supposed to take three or four years? If you are lucky, yes. If you have Belichick as your coach, in a year you will be at least a respectable team again.

How did you carry out your rebuilding plan after Brady’s departure?

Bill Belichick started the rebuilding process for the Patriots with quarterback Mac Jones (left) at the helm, after failing to do so in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Davis / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A bit out of his norm, unless we go back to his early years with the Patriots, Belichick decided to spend a lot on free agency and the Patriots invested $ 163 million and while they didn’t hit all of their hires, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry , Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and Kyle Van Noy, to name a few, have been vital to New England’s ongoing success.

It didn’t matter that they ended up trading their best cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, because Belichick always manages to get players to buy into his system and maximize his talent; today they have an elite defense that has made three games and does not allow more than seven points.

They got it right in the draft, something that hasn’t necessarily been typical for Belichick, and both Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson and Mac Jones have been vital to the Patriots.

Of course, none more important than the rookie quarterback. There were a lot of rumors in the lead up to the draft that many teams would climb to take Jones or another quarterback, but the Patriots didn’t take the bait and stuck at 15th.

Jones fell on their lap and on the surface, it looked like a perfect marriage.

Jones may not have had the highest ceiling, but he was ready to contribute now and more importantly, he is the ideal type of quarterback to execute on Belichick’s system.

As in Brady’s early years, they attack primarily on the ground, asking him to quickly read defenses and get rid of the ball even faster.

Would I like Jones to be more vertical? Sure, but while the rest of the rookie quarterbacks look giddy from their first experiences in the league, Jones looks like he belongs and Belichick, at the same time, was quick to say that Jones “allows them to run the kind of offense. that they like “(something that did not happen with Cam Newton).

Mainly that happens because Belichick shelters him, asks only what is fair and necessary for now and one can see how Jones’ confidence grows week after week.

New England still has two games with Buffalo to play and I think the Bills will win the division, but that doesn’t stop me from seeing the marvel of work that Belichick has done this year, something that goes beyond results.

This rebuilding was supposed to take years. New England was supposed to go back to the division basement, where they stood for many years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Belichick is an obtuse person and his ways are not my favorites; It is difficult for you to like him when interviewing him, because he is very closed, however, seeing the wave of unfair and excessive criticism that he received after Brady’s departure, I found myself wanting him to do well to, at least, be silent for a moment to the “absolutists in the networks”.

While winning the title is everyone’s goal, it is wrong to think that the rest are useless.

Belichick’s New England thing is to take off his hat and it’s a shame that Brady had to leave to begin to value him as he deserves.

