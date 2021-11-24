MLB Yankees release Clint Frazier now free agent

New York Yankees announced that they have decided to release Clint Frazier after nominating him for assignment. In this way the gardener has become a member of the free agency and would seek a signing with a new organization for the 2022 MLB Season. 2021 was not at all favorable for Frazier, since in addition to an injury, he had difficult days on offense.

Journalist Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday, November 23, that Clint Frazier has been released by the New York Yankees, a move that was seen coming after he was designated for assignment.

Frazier has become a free agent, as no organization took him after he was removed from New York’s 40-man roster, nor was he sent to the New York Minors.

The outfielder was predicted to be one of the biggest stars of the Major Leagues having been chosen as the fifth pick of all by the now Cleveland Guardians in the 2013 Draft.

However, Clint Frazier did not finish emerging and the 2021 Season was unfortunate having seen action in only 66 games, hitting .186 and subsequently suffered from an injury.