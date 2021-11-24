Mexico, exchange rate today: how much is the dollar at this Wednesday, November 24, 2021? | Mexican peso | Exchange rate | Quote | Banamex | SAT | NNDC | MEXICO

The exchange rate went up on Wednesday in Mexico due to the depreciation of the peso for the fifth consecutive session due to the advance of the dollar and an increase in the yields of Treasury bonds, after the publication of economic data in the United States and after the appointment of a new governor of the Bank of Mexico.

Today the dollar price stood at 21.5800 pesos in the market of Mexico, a level higher than 1.91% compared to the reference price of the previous day. Reuters reported that the peso accumulates a loss of 8.5% against the dollar so far this year.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Wednesday that this week he will propose the Undersecretary of Finance Victoria Rodríguez to occupy the position of governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), after he withdrew the proposal of former Secretary of Finance Arturo Herrera for the position.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, said that the dollar continues to appreciate and that Rodríguez’s nomination to Banxico generated nervousness in the market, because it is not well known.

The president said that the announcement about the next head of Banxico was not the reason why the domestic currency depreciated on Wednesday, and attributed it to external causes and the advance of the US currency.

On the other hand, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) was operating with losses on Wednesday. The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell -0.76% to 50,728.74 units at 9:50 am local time.

