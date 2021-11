With a new hairstyle, Maluma dressed in a total Versace look. From head to toe, literal: varsity jacket, black pants and open shoes (Photos: The Grosby Group)



Camila Cabello went shopping in Los Angeles amid her recent breakup with pop star Shawn Mendes. Though distraught and visibly upset by the harassment from photographers, the actress and singer looked stunning in a vibrant red ensemble.

Pippa Middleton enjoyed a skateboard ride through London

Korean boy band BTS are in their prime. Dressed in vibrantly colored suits, they took to the streets of Hollywood to perform their music on a back for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Halle Berry and her boyfriend, Van Hunt went to the theater in New York

Leonardo DiCaprio and director Guillermo Del Toro went out to dinner and so they could be seen at the Baltaire restaurant in Brentwood. Will there be any production together?



Very cute and colorful Vanessa Hudgens with a stuffed outfit. Ideal for mid-season days

Sofia Vergara fabulous shocked everyone with a red dress tight to the body

Hilary Duff went for a walk in Los Angeles with a friend. Must stop: buy a coffee at Sweet Butter. The 34-year-old actress wore a white bomber jacket, tie dye leggings and pink sneakers

Wrapping up, Katie Holmes walks with a friend in New York. How cold! (Photos: The Grosby Group)

