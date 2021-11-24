Liguilla 2021. Curiosities and what you should know about the Quarter-Finals

The Opening League 2021 He is about to start after a Regular Phase of few goals, but with a Repechage full of emotions. In this Final Phase, several curiosities ranging from the fact that only two Mexican coaches seek the title, going through the fact that the oldest club in the tournament qualified, in addition to the paternity of America in Liguilla over Pumas.

On the benches of the Nuevo León clubs are Javier Aguirre and Miguel Herrera with Rayados and Tigres, respectively, which are the only coaches born in Mexico to go for the championship, the rest of those classified are foreigners: five Argentines (Solari, Lillini, Cocca, Larcamón and Holan) and one Uruguayan (Almada).

Data from America vs. Pumas in Liguilla

It is the most anticipated series of the Quarterfinals because it has characteristics of everything. Starting with being one of the Classics of Liga MX, where America comes as a favorite by being the leader, but Pumas is racked with five victories in seven games.

In addition, on December 3 will be fulfilled six years since the last victory of Pumas against the Eagles in the Liguilla, which dates from the 2015 Apertura Semifinal, when they entered the Azteca Stadium and won 3-0.

From there on, America has a fatherhood on the university cadre with four wins and a draw. In that streak is the scandalous 6-1 of the 2018 Apertura Semifinals, the worst win between both teams in 142 official matches played, 23 of them in the Final Phase.

Curiosities of the Atlas vs. Monterrey

If we talk about streaks in Liguilla, Atlas has seven years without beating Rayados on a visit. The Rojinegros have had a very outstanding semester when closing as sub-leader and now they have the possibility of trying to break their 75-year drought without a Liga MX title, the oldest brand of all the guests at this Big Party.

What you should know about the Lion vs. Puebla

They are two historical players in Mexican soccer, but they have only met four times in Liguilla. What’s more, Ariel Holan is the strategist who debuts this semester in a Final Phase of Liga MX, while Nicolás Larcamón seeks to reach a Final after surprising with the Semifinals the previous semester.

In this League will not play the sixth place of the general classification and that is why it should be remembered that no team that has entered that position has managed to be Champion. Toluca, who finished in sixth place, was eliminated from the Repechage and his place has been taken by the Strip.

It is also worth remembering that in Guard1anes 2020, León was Champion and on his way to Liguilla he eliminated the Camoteros in the Quarterfinals.

The previous Tigres vs. Saints

Another of the great duels of northern football. Tigers and Saints have written their Liguillas history in the last 20 years in short tournaments with 12 matches in total, of which four have been wins for the felines, two for the lagoons and six draws.

Tigres is the oldest team in the Liguilla and Liga MX with an average of 29.6 years of age with players such as goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán or striker André-Pierre Gignac who are 35 years old each.

It’s about the Miguel Herrera’s first Liguilla with Tigres and the rematch of Guillermo Almada who lost the Final the previous semester against Cruz Azul, who did not even reach the Liguilla this time.