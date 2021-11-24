League of Superpets: hilarious trailer of DC’s pets with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

DC Super Pet League, the new animated film by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC, presents its first trailer in Spanish, a feature film that promises laughter, action and all the flavor of the original comics of the Super pets from DC Comics. This is how those responsible have presented it, offering a first look at a crazy plot in which the Super pets they will have to save one League of Justice practically defeated.

The most animal superheroes arrive in 2022

Thus, and through a generous trailer lasting almost 3 minutes and that you can see heading this very news, we can meet such a hilarious and diverse group of superheroes formed by the most unexpected pets, all of them captained by Super Dog, the can of Superman that he must lead his colleagues in a mission on which the future of humanity depends.

And despite the fact that we already have this first advance with dubbing into Spanish, what to say about the spectacular cast of original voices that will give life to its protagonists, led by Dwayne johnson (Krypto) and Kevin hart (Ace), along with the rest of interpreters such as John Krasinski, Jameela Jamil, Ben Schartz, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon or Keanu Reeves himself.

DC Super Pet League It is directed by Jared stern, screenwriter of The LEGO Movie, and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 20, 2022, one year after its original date due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We leave you with your official synopsis: “When Superman and the Justice League disappear, Krypto enlists the help of a herd of shelter animals to save the day: Ace the hound, PB the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel.”

Source | Warner Bros. Pictures Spain