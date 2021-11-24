Kirsten Dunst did not speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on the entire set of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Many actors prepare their roles in different ways, even going as far as use flashy methods like the hard workouts that actors like Dwayne johnson or Chris Hemsworth or the extreme diet of Christian bale which was based on a coffee, an apple and a can of tuna a day.

However, there are other actors who, instead of doing workouts or diets, prefer focus on the psychological aspect of his characters. AND Kirsten Dunst prepared herself thoroughly for his role in ‘The Power of the Dog’, which he stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

In the movie Kirsten plays Rose, George Burbank’s wife, who is Phil Burbank’s brother, whom Cumberbatch plays. Phil and Rose get on really bad on tape and hence the method Dunst used for it.

Kirsten took her role very seriously and tells what the experience was like preparing it: “I isolated myself from Benedict. We did not speak at all during the entire shoot unless we went to dinner together on the weekend, or played with our children, “he says in Radio times.

In closing, Kirsten admits that they actually get along, but that it was a necessary method of preparing for her role: “It’s very sweet. And it is so English. A very polite English, you know? I was like, ‘I can not talk with you!‘”.





‘The power of the dog’, the western that everyone talks about

‘The power of the dog’ tells the story of brothers Phil and George Burbank They are two sides of the same coin. Phil is elegant and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George is married in secret with a village widow, Phil conducts a sadistic and relentless war using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

The movie features Benedcit Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, or Jesse Plemons among other great performers and that’s it available in theaters. Also, the next December 1 will also come to Netflix, thus being another of the streaming platform’s great bets for the most important film festivals.

