Jennifer Aniston teaches how to wear jeans in a classy look for winter at 50

Jennifer Aniston not only is she a great actress, she has also become a fashion benchmark over the years.

Since she started acting with her role as Rachel from Friends, the actress began to set trends, and now, to her 52 is a fashion icon.

The celebrity always knows how to dazzle and what garments They are the right ones to look as modern, sexy, and elegant as ever.

Jennifer has made it clear that there are no limits when it comes to dressing, and is that you can wear any garment, from the most modern to the sexiest.

Therefore, one of his favorite clothes is the jeans, in all its versions, as they are very comfortable and perfect for both a casual look and an elegant one.

And now that the winter, the famous one gave us a perfect option to dazzle with jeans if you are 50 or older.

Jennifer Aniston sets trends with denim looks for winter

The celebrity recently appeared dazzling in her outfit, which is ideal for the winter.

Jennifer wore a few skinny jeans with a slightly wide boot, which she paired with a black turtleneck sweater.

The famous complemented this look with black heels, a coat in a dark brown tone, and a medium bag also black, wasting style and beauty.

Her hair wore it loose and smooth as always, and this time she was wearing black lenses.

“I loved this look so chic and fabulous”, “I love her style”, “wow she looks 30”, “incredible how beautiful she is”, and “always a goddess, at whatever age” were some of reactions in networks.

The famous has worn high-waisted jeans with cream knitted sweater and heels, and has also combined them in more relaxed looks with a T-shirt and tennis shoes.