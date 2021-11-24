‘House of Gucci’ and the strange method Lady Gaga followed to practice her Italian accent – Movie News

‘House of Gucci’ will explore the life of one of the most influential families in haute couture when it hits theaters in Mexico this November 25. Prepare to see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver perform with a quirky Italian accent.

House of gucci is the new film directed by the four-time Oscar nominee, Ridley scott, who this time put aside space terror and the Roman Coliseums to surprise the world with a story of betrayal, decadence, revenge and, of course, murder. Being a film that, to some extent, is based on real characters and moments, Lady Gaga and the rest of the cast had to give their performance a peculiar and real Italian accent.

To achieve this, the protagonist of A star Is Born She followed a very special method, which helped her get into character, as she revealed in an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I think there’s a kind of idea around the method acting that it’s crazy and we’re crazy, but I think that for some of us who are committed to method performance, there is something that is simply giving ourselves fully to art on a cellular level.“he explained.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s wife.



We are deeply rooted in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music and I feel it when I’m performing

Method acting is a recurring theme in major productions in Hollywood and around the world, in addition It is curious for fans to learn that their favorite actors got so into their characters that they even continue to act in such a way off the sets. Something similar happened with Heath ledger, who decided to lock himself in a hotel room for weeks and created a diary where he emptied out the psychopathic thoughts of the Joker, all in preparation for Batman: The Dark Knight.

‘House of Gucci’: Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie and other actresses who were considered for the character of Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga had to work with her throat to find the Italian accent that her character required, she compared it to the same sensation when singing.



With this in mind, the singer of hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance” delved into the method she followed, even comparing it to her profession as a singer. “What I did for me is like singing, like a musical instrument, like a muscle that allowed me to feel comfortable speaking in a way that came naturally to meSo that I could be in a scene, like the one you just saw, and I could speak naturally to the actor instead of trying to play an instrument that I don’t know, “he added.

I wanted to do a good job and staying in character was essential for me

Despite the preparation, there are those who claim that Gaga’s accent is not entirely correct, so he mentioned it Francesca De Martini, actress and dialect coach of the film to Daily beast. “I feel bad saying this, but his accent isn’t exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian.”. In the meantime, Ridley scott defended the performance in an interview with Vanity fair, ensuring that Gaga’s accent was “absolutely perfect”.

House of gucci It is set in the 70s and 80s, and will hit theaters in our country this November 25. It also has the participation of a large and well-known cast: Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy irons, Jared Leto, Jack huston and the actress jarocha, Salma Hayek.