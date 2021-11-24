HERE, PSG vs Manchester City LIVE LIVE ONLINE follows FREE via ESPN and HBO Mexico today’s game minute by minute for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 | ar mx is co cl | SPORT-TOTAL

45 ‘PT | End of the first half. Manchester City and PSG draw 0-0 at the Etihad.
42 ‘PT | Neymar and Mbappé connected but the Frenchman’s shot went wide.
32 ‘PT | PALOOOOOO! Gündogan crashes the shot off the crossbar and PSG is saved again.
31 ‘PT | Ander Herrera almost committed an own goal and Keylor Navas catches it on the line.
25 ‘PT | PSG is still unable to approach the City area clearly. Messi in the middle of the field and almost without receiving the ball.
20 ‘PT | Mahrez cross to Gündogan but the German heads wide.
17 ‘PT | We stand up and clap! What a game the City team put together, which ended with a shot from Mahrez and went to the corner due to a deflection by Hakimi.
15 ‘PT | Neymar reached the area, took the shot but did not have the necessary power to beat Ederson.
12 ‘PT | Mahrez accuses Nuno of a foul inside the area but the referee lets play.
8 ‘PT | Absolute dominator of the game City while PSG only awaits the cons.
6 ‘PT | Lionel Messi shines with a ‘huacha’ against Raheem Sterling. The first luxury of the Argentine in the game.
4 ‘PT | THE PSG IS SAVED! Kimpembe takes a header from Rodrigo down the line, which could have been City’s 1-0.
2 ‘PT | The history indicates that Manchester City accumulates 3 victories, 2 draws and a defeat against PSG.
1 ‘| Start the game! PSG and Manchester City already play at the Etihad Stadium.
The UEFA Champions League anthem is already playing and everything is ready for the start of PSG vs. Manchester City.
The teams are already very close to jumping onto the field of play to play the duel of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.
Confirmed formation of PSG with Lionel Messi
PSG: Keylor Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye; Neymar, Mbappé and Messi.
Manchester City confirmed lineup
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodrigo, Zinchenko; Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.
On the sidewalk in front, those of Manchester City are excited about Rodrigo’s performance.
This is how PSG lives before the match against Manchester City.
PSG vs. Manchester City | This is how they march in the leaderboard
The ‘Citizens’, with nine units, and ‘Les Parisiens’, with eight points, can also be scored in the next round (without important the result of their game), in case Bruges, who have added four, stumble against RB Leipzig, with one and still thinking about the Europa League.
Let’s remember that the UEFA Youth League match will also be played today.
PSG vs. Manchester City | The ‘Citizens’ one step away from the classification
Even a draw would be enough for Pep Guardiola’s team, whatever happens between Belgians and Germans.
PSG vs. Manchester City | Pochettino rules out his departure from the Parisian club
“I have a contract until 2023 and I am very happy at Paris Saint-Germain. It is a fact ”, declared the Argentine coach in the press conference prior to the Champions League game against Manchester City.
ESPN is the signal enabled to watch the Champions League game that will present Manchester City without Kevin De Bruyne, who is confined after testing positive for coronavirus after playing with the Belgium team in the Qualifiers.
Guardiola mentioned how complex the heads-up will be. “I can’t tell my players what Messi is going to do, but the same thing happens with Neymar, with Mbappé or with Di María. Each player can be a star in any other team in the world and here you have all four ”.
This was the last PSG training session.
This was the last Manchester City training session.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs. PSG live?
How to watch the Champions League on Star Plus? You must first subscribe to the official Star + page and once entered the portal, you will be able to find the live matches and the most striking repetitions of the week. With this you can follow live and online the great match between Manchester City and PSG from the Etihad Stadium.
Possible PSG lineup:
Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.
Possible Manchester City lineup:
Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesús.
TV channels to watch the match Manchester City – PSG live
The channels enabled in Latin America are ESPN and Star Plus. Only on these channels will you be able to follow the match between Manchester City and PSG.
If you live in Mexico you can follow the game through TNT Sports and HBO Max.
If you want to see City vs. PSG from Spain you can watch it for Movistar Champions League.
Manchester City vs. PSG: match times
If you are in Spain, you can follow the game from 9:00 p.m., as in French territory. However, if you find yourself in England the match between Manchester City vs. You can follow PSG from 8:00 p.m.
If you live in Peru, Colombia or Ecuador, you can experience the City-PSG duel starting at 3:00 p.m., as we must remember that the time change has caused the start of the UEFA Champions League matches to be delayed.
If you are in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay or Chile, follow the great game City-PSG from 5:00 p.m.
If you live in Bolivia or Venezuela, the game will start at 4:00 p.m.
Finally, in Mexico and Central America, the game City vs. PSG will be live from 2:00 p.m.
When do Manchester City vs. PSG for the Champions League?
The match between Manchester City and PSG for the fifth day of the UEFA Champions League will take place this Wednesday, November 24 and will be played at the Etihad Stadium in the city of Manchester.
Those of Pochettino, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar at the head, want to continue to establish themselves as a solid team, because in recent games it has been the individualities that have stood out the most in the French club.
Clash of the giants and candidates for the UEFA Champions League title. Manchester City will face PSG at the Etihad Stadium, a match with the flavor of revenge for Pep Guardiola’s men who will seek to close the group stage at the top of the table.
Welcome to El Comercio! Here we will tell you all the details of the previous game that PSG and Manchester City will star from the Etihad Stadium for the fifth day of the UEFA Champions League. Follow with us all the details minute by minute.
