FIFA may punish Mexico for the conduct of a fan in Edmonton

FIFA sanctioned Mexico with two games behind closed doors, due to homophobic screaming that were heard in the Playoff matches against Canada and Honduras, but a new sanction could come for the amateur misconduct.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa commented in his meeting with the Qatari ambassador, Mohammed Alkuwari that At the game in Canada, a person in the audience was reported yelling something at someone from the Canadian technical corps.

“In the game in Canada there is a report from the commissioner where it is said that a person in the public yelled something at someone from the Canadian technical corps and that is why they want to sanction us, if that were the case I would think there is persecution, let’s wait, I hope that is not confirmed, but if they are going to do an analysis of what each one of the people says in all the stadiums of the world, then there are hardly going to be people in the stadiums “.

But not everything ends there, since for several days the president of the FMF has filed an appeal against the latest sanctions in the matches of the Mexican national team, by pointing out that FIFA has not respected compliance with the protocols to arrive at these penalties.

“Beyond the fact that we do not agree with the application of disciplinary sanctions, we feel that They are not abiding by FIFA’s own rules, they are not abiding by the three steps. In Mexico we are only respecting it, not there, we are fighting that part, but the most important thing is to fight to avoid any discriminatory act in the stadiums. “

Yon de Luisa assured that since 2019 they have worked to eradicate discrimination in football: “We are not going to stop working to eliminate shouting and any discriminatory act, we want to eradicate any type of these “.

