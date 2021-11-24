Cuban tv billboard

1:37 AM Wednesday, November 24 MULTICINE: MARSEILLE CONNECTION / Synopsis: (Based on real events). 1975. Pierre Michel is a young magistrate who has just been transferred to Marseille to collaborate in the fight against organized crime. / RTX 3:53 AM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: A man a 3rd plan. / A man a 3rd plan. Chap 9. / RTX 4:07 AM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: LUCIFER. TEMP 6 / LUCIFER. TEMP 6 CAP 5 / RTX 4:51 AM Wednesday, November 24 FORENSIC DOCUMENTARY: Autopsies in Hollywood. / Synopsis: The lead singer of the rock band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, died of a gunshot wound. In the documentary there are testimonies that suspect that he was murdered. / RTX 5:37 AM Wednesday, November 24 DOCUMENTARY: Monsters of Rivers. The Exterminator / Synopsis: Nowhere are there so many stories and intrigues as in the Amazon. Three bodies in three Amazonian countries, three inexplicable deaths, all with a particular characteristic. / 6:29 AM Wednesday, November 24 BILLBOARD / 6:30 A.M Wednesday, November 24 HELLO GUY / Rev and roll Esme and Roy Ricky zoom / 7:13 AM Wednesday, November 24 ANIMATED: Paw Patrol / Title: They save the film festival / 7:26 AM Wednesday, November 24 DOCUMENTARY: Wild Frank in the Amazon rainforest. / Synopsis: Behind this vegetation hides a wild and dangerous life. To meet a wild animal, you have to look into its eyes, you have to talk about yourself, without fear but with respect. / 8:08 AM Wednesday, November 24 VERY USEFUL: Homemade / Theme: Picnic Blanket, Paper Flake Lamp and Frame Decoration / 8:31 AM Wednesday, November 24 DOCUMENTARY: Eight days to the Moon and back / Synopsis: The story of the Apollo 11 mission as told by the first men who set foot on the Moon. This is the full account of the first moon landing, with dramatic reconstructions and original audio. / 9:15 AM Wednesday, November 24 SCIENCE FACTOR / Topic: polytechnic projects / 9:40 AM Wednesday, November 24 Creative economy / Title: Tosepan Titataniske, example of indigenous cooperativism. / 10:08 AM Wednesday, November 24 CINEVISION: Diana / Synopsis A live recording of the Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Filmed at the Longacre Theater in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. / 12:07 PM Wednesday, November 24 RONDA ARTISTICA / Title: The weather is good / 12:37 PM Wednesday, November 24 CLASICOS / Talento: Journey – When You Love A Woman / Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman / Bon Jovi – This Aint A LoveSong / 12:52 PM Wednesday, November 24 EASY / Tom and Jerry Splash and bubbles Art attack / 1:38 PM Wednesday, November 24 CHILDREN'S SERIES: YOUNG TITANS / YOUNG TITANS CAP 16 / 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 24 YOUTH SERIES: THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGE 1ST TEMP / THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGER 1ST TEMP Chapter 2 / 2:43 PM Wednesday, November 24 CLASSICS / Talent: Journey – When You Love A Woman / Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman / Bon Jovi – This Aint A LoveSong / 2:58 PM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 / BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 CHAP 23 AND 24 / 3:58 PM Wednesday, November 24 LINK / 4:00 PM Wednesday, November 24 BILLBOARD / 4:01 PM Wednesday, November 24 CYCLE OF CUBAN FILMMAKERS / Andar La Habana: Cap 69 Back to the scene I. Cap 70 Back to the scene II / 4:43 PM Wednesday, November 24 Documentary: Legacy 1. / Title: Legacy 1. Synopsis: These are short documentaries that narrate the solidarity of Cuban doctors. / 4:51 PM Wednesday, November 24 LATIN AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY: The bees of the earth. / SYNOPSIS: Cuban biologists and scientists offer us a particular ethical-ecological perspective and view towards the conservation of Cuban nature. / 5:19 PM Wednesday, November 24 VERY USEFUL: Homemade / Theme: Picnic Blanket, Paper Flake Lamp and Frame Decoration / 5:42 PM Wednesday, November 24 Creative economy / Title: Tosepan Titataniske, example of indigenous cooperativism. / 6:08 PM Wednesday, November 24 EASY / Tom and Jerry Splash and bubbles Art attack / 6:55 PM Wednesday, November 24 ANIMATED: Paw Patrol / Title: They save the film festival / 7:08 PM Wednesday, November 24 CHILDREN'S SERIES: YOUNG TITANS / YOUNG TITANS CAP 16 / 7:31 PM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: A man a 3rd TEMP plan / A man a 3rd TEMP plan Ch10. / 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 24 DOCUMENTARY: Eight days to the Moon and back 1 part / Synopsis: The story of the Apollo 11 mission as told by the first men who set foot on the Moon. This is the full account of the first moon landing, with dramatic reconstructions. / 8:43 PM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: CRIMINAL MINDS. TEMP 6 / CRIMINAL MINDS. TEMP 6 CAP 12 / 9:26 PM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: 911 lone star temp 2/911 lone star temp 2 Cap 8. / 10:10 PM Wednesday, November 24 YOUTH SERIES: THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGE 1ST TEMP / THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGER 1ST TEMP Chapter 2 / 10:53 PM Wednesday, November 24 BILLBOARD / 10:55 PM Wednesday, November 24 SERIES: BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 / BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 CAP 23 AND 24 / 11:41 PM Wednesday, November 24 CINEVISION: Diana / Synopsis A live recording of the Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Filmed at the Longacre Theater in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.