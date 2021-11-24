Cuban tv billboard

MULTICINE: MARSEILLE CONNECTION / Synopsis: (Based on real events). 1975. Pierre Michel is a young magistrate who has just been transferred to Marseille to collaborate in the fight against organized crime. / RTX
3:53 AM
Wednesday, November 24
SERIES: A man a 3rd plan. / A man a 3rd plan. Chap 9. / RTX
FORENSIC DOCUMENTARY: Autopsies in Hollywood. / Synopsis: The lead singer of the rock band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, died of a gunshot wound. In the documentary there are testimonies that suspect that he was murdered. / RTX
5:37 AM
Wednesday, November 24
DOCUMENTARY: Monsters of Rivers. The Exterminator / Synopsis: Nowhere are there so many stories and intrigues as in the Amazon. Three bodies in three Amazonian countries, three inexplicable deaths, all with a particular characteristic. / RTX
6:29 AM
Wednesday, November 24
BILLBOARD / BILLBOARD /
6:30 A.M
Wednesday, November 24
HELLO GUY / Rev and roll Esme and Roy Ricky zoom /
7:13 AM
Wednesday, November 24
ANIMATED: Paw Patrol / Title: They save the film festival /
7:26 AM
Wednesday, November 24
DOCUMENTARY: Wild Frank in the Amazon rainforest. / Synopsis: Behind this vegetation hides a wild and dangerous life. To meet a wild animal, you have to look into its eyes, you have to talk about yourself, without fear but with respect. / Premiere
8:08 AM
Wednesday, November 24
VERY USEFUL: Homemade / Theme: Picnic Blanket, Paper Flake Lamp and Frame Decoration /
8:31 AM
Wednesday, November 24
DOCUMENTARY: Eight days to the Moon and back / Synopsis: The story of the Apollo 11 mission as told by the first men who set foot on the Moon. This is the full account of the first moon landing, with dramatic reconstructions and original audio. / Premiere
Creative economy / Title: Tosepan Titataniske, example of indigenous cooperativism. / Premiere
10:08 AM
Wednesday, November 24
CINEVISION: Diana / Synopsis A live recording of the Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Filmed at the Longacre Theater in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. /
12:07 PM
Wednesday, November 24
RONDA ARTISTICA / Title: The weather is good /
12:37 PM
Wednesday, November 24
CLASICOS / Talento: Journey – When You Love A Woman / Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman / Bon Jovi – This Aint A LoveSong /
12:52 PM
Wednesday, November 24
EASY / Tom and Jerry Splash and bubbles Art attack /
1:38 PM
Wednesday, November 24
CHILDREN’S SERIES: YOUNG TITANS / YOUNG TITANS CAP 16 / Premiere
2:00 PM
Wednesday, November 24
YOUTH SERIES: THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGE 1ST TEMP / THE SECRET LIFE OF A TEENAGER 1ST TEMP Chapter 2 /
2:43 PM
Wednesday, November 24
2:58 PM
Wednesday, November 24
SERIES: BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 / BRIDE AND PRIDE. TEMP 1 CHAP 23 AND 24 /
3:58 PM
Wednesday, November 24
LINK / LINK / RTX
4:00 PM
Wednesday, November 24
BILLBOARD / BILLBOARD /
4:01 PM
Wednesday, November 24
CYCLE OF CUBAN FILMMAKERS / Andar La Habana: Cap 69 Back to the scene I. Cap 70 Back to the scene II / RTX
4:43 PM
Wednesday, November 24
Documentary: Legacy 1. / Title: Legacy 1. Synopsis: These are short documentaries that narrate the solidarity of Cuban doctors. / Premiere
4:51 PM
Wednesday, November 24
LATIN AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY: The bees of the earth. / SYNOPSIS: Cuban biologists and scientists offer us a particular ethical-ecological perspective and view towards the conservation of Cuban nature. /
5:19 PM
Wednesday, November 24
5:42 PM
Wednesday, November 24
6:08 PM
Wednesday, November 24
6:55 PM
Wednesday, November 24
7:08 PM
Wednesday, November 24
7:31 PM
Wednesday, November 24
SERIES: A man a 3rd TEMP plan / A man a 3rd TEMP plan Ch10. /
8:00 PM
Wednesday, November 24
