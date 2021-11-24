Carlos Slim Foundation trains you for free to be a mechanic

Find a job It is not always easy, but there are many options that you can turn to to find a job that gives you the means necessary to live. This time we tell you about a free course, so take note.
Through the platform Get trained for the job, of the Carlos Slim Foundation, a free course of Automotive mechanicIn this way, you could learn and start your own business in this branch, which is one of the most demanded.
What will you learn
Through this course, those interested will learn about the parts of a vehicle and how they work, in this way you can make a diagnosis, give maintenance and even repair some of the most common failures of the mechanical and electrical system.
Part of the curriculum includes:
- Automotive Systems
- Mechanical workshop areas
- Classification of cars,
- Passive and active safety and traction control systems
- Using the multimeter, oscilloscope and vernier
- Car inspection
- Vehicle diagnostic kit
- Identify tools and equipment, as well as electrical and electronic systems
- Transmission operation
- Wheel operation, inspection and change
- Suspension system and diagnostics
- Braking system
- Starting system diagnostics
- Accumulator preventive and corrective maintenance
- Lights and signals system, computer check
- Sensors and actuators diagnostics
- Diagnosis by emission of gases,
- Exhaust system
- Chassis and body repair
- Manual transmission operation
In case you want to take this course, all you have to do is enter the official page of Train for employment, create a username and password to access. The material is available for free on the platform.
One of the advantages is that you can advance at your own pace, the course has 4 lessons with classes, infographics and tests that you can answer as many times as you need since the main idea is to master the topics and reinforce what is necessary.
On the other hand, you should know that this platform currently has around 200 courses that cover different trades, which could help you find a job or even start your own business.
