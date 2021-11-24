Carlos Slim Foundation trains you for free to be a mechanic

Find a job It is not always easy, but there are many options that you can turn to to find a job that gives you the means necessary to live. This time we tell you about a free course, so take note.

Through the platform Get trained for the job, of the Carlos Slim Foundation, a free course of Automotive mechanicIn this way, you could learn and start your own business in this branch, which is one of the most demanded.

What will you learn

Through this course, those interested will learn about the parts of a vehicle and how they work, in this way you can make a diagnosis, give maintenance and even repair some of the most common failures of the mechanical and electrical system.

Part of the curriculum includes:

Automotive Systems

Mechanical workshop areas

Classification of cars,

Passive and active safety and traction control systems

Using the multimeter, oscilloscope and vernier

Car inspection

Vehicle diagnostic kit

Identify tools and equipment, as well as electrical and electronic systems

Transmission operation

Wheel operation, inspection and change

Suspension system and diagnostics

Braking system

Starting system diagnostics

Accumulator preventive and corrective maintenance

Lights and signals system, computer check

Sensors and actuators diagnostics

Diagnosis by emission of gases,

Exhaust system

Chassis and body repair

Manual transmission operation

You can also read: Know 10 options to buy a house if you do not quote to Infonavit

In case you want to take this course, all you have to do is enter the official page of Train for employment, create a username and password to access. The material is available for free on the platform.

One of the advantages is that you can advance at your own pace, the course has 4 lessons with classes, infographics and tests that you can answer as many times as you need since the main idea is to master the topics and reinforce what is necessary.

You can also read: How you can find job offers to work in Canada

On the other hand, you should know that this platform currently has around 200 courses that cover different trades, which could help you find a job or even start your own business.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Education section.