All the locations of the Pokémon that they give us in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

As all Pokémon fans know, throughout the different installments of the saga there are various NPCs who will give us some of their creatures if we talk to them. These Pokémon, commonly known as Pokémon «gift»They can be anything from species that you will not find nearby, that are not native to the region, or even legendary and unique Pokémon that will accompany you on your adventure.

Well, this time we will tell you all the locations of the gift Pokémon in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. They are as follows:

In the lower left area of ​​Pueblo Aromaflor, you will see an elderly couple. If we have save data for Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu or Eevee, the old woman will give you a Mew level 1 and if you have Sword or Shield data it will give you a Jirachi of the older man (and that’s not counting the egg of Manaphy that you can get via Mystery Gift for a limited time)

level 1 and if you have Sword or Shield data it will give you a of the older man (and that’s not counting the egg of that you can get via Mystery Gift for a limited time) Once you get to Heart City, just before leaving the city you can talk to a Walker and he will give you an Egg. Once hatched, you will get a Happiny (the pre-evolution of Chansey and Blissey).

(the pre-evolution of Chansey and Blissey). In the lower levels of Iron Island, a training ground just off the shore of Canal City, alongside a man named Riley and his Lucario. Once you get it and defeat the Team Galaxy minions that make the Pokémon act aggressively in the area, Riley will give you an Egg, which will eventually hatch in Riolu (Lucario’s pre-evolution).

(Lucario’s pre-evolution). After unlocking the National Pokédex, if you return to Heart City with the said Pokédex in your possession, you can visit Berto at his home, near the Pokémon Center and he will give you a gift Eevee level 5.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

Source.