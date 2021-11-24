Many physicians still do not appreciate certain comprehensive fields of health care. However, they are an important part of the patient experience.

What are the 4 areas in which doctors lack training?

Clinical Nutrition

Dietary factors are the leading cause of death, even surpassing smoking, according to research cited in a commentary published in The Lancet. However, despite the importance of nutrition, medical education on the subject is lacking.

In a systematic review published in The Lancet Planetary Health, the authors include 24 studies covering nutrition education in medical schools in the US and others around the world.

The authors found that although there is a limited nutrition curriculum in schools, medical students are very interested in the topic. Furthermore, this interest waned as the students approached graduation from medical school. Probably because the importance of nutritional intervention was not emphasized.

LGBTQ issues

Research on cultural competence among physicians regarding LGBTQ issues is just emerging.

In a study published in the Journal of Homosexuality, the authors surveyed 127 primary care physicians and found that although 78% responded that they felt comfortable treating members of the LGBTQ community. 70.1% did not feel they knew much about LGBTQ health care needs and 74.8%. % did not feel informed about the specific management of LGBTQ health problems.

Most also did not feel they knew much about referral for LGBTQ issues. Additionally, respondents scored low on knowledge questions that reflect LGBTQ issues.

Puzzlingly, the authors found that providers supported biases, negative attitudes, and inconsistencies in clinical practice regarding LGBTQ care.

Management

Today’s physicians are expected to achieve better medical outcomes with fewer resources. This demanding task requires strong medical leaders. Leadership, however, is not a management skill that is generally taught in medical school or beyond. In addition, job training is devoted to issues such as the provision of resources. Other areas of managerial training that are overlooked include conflict resolution and how to provide effective feedback.

Ultrasound

Ultrasound is emerging as an important facet of medical school training, thus reflecting its benefits for the clinical practice of medicine. Medical students who learn about ultrasound early on are better able to use it in their clinical years. Ultrasound crystallizes knowledge about anatomy and physiology, in addition to enhancing clinical skills.

According to the authors of a review published in Missouri Medicine, several schools have added ultrasound education to their curricula, but there has been no standardization. On a related note, only 5% of medical school education is devoted to radiology in general.

