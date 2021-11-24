2021 All MLB Team Announced
The members of the third edition of the All MLB Team were announced Tuesday night on the MLB Network and among those chosen for the First and Second Teams there was a significant presence of Latino players.
As was the case in 2019 and 2020, the 2021 winners were chosen through a process in which 50% of the votes were in the hands of fans and the other 50% by a panel of experts. The MLB All Team is divided into First and Second Teams, each with a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relievers.
These were the winners in 2021:
BD: Shohei Ohtani, Angels. C: Salvador Pérez, Royals. 1 B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays. 2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays. H.H: Fernando Tatis Jr., Parents. 3B: Austin Riley, Braves. OF: Juan José Soto, Nationals. OF: Bryce Harper, Phillies. OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees. THE: Max Scherzer, Dodgers. THE: Corbin Burnes, Brewers. THE: Walker Buehler, Dodgers. THE: Robbie Ray, Blue Jays. THE: Gerrit Cole, Yankees. LR: Liam Hendriks, White Sox. LR: Josh Hader, Brewers.
BD: Yordan Alvarez, Astros. C: Buster Posey, Giants. 1 B: Freddie Freeman, Braves. 2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves. H.H: Trea Turner, Dodgers. 3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox. OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds. OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros. OF: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays. THE: Shohei Ohtani, Angels. THE: Julio César Urías, Dodgers. THE: Kevin Gausman, Giants. THE: Max Fried, Braves. THE: Zack Wheeler, Phillies. LR: Raisel Iglesias, Angels. LR: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers.
MEMBERS OF THE FIRST TEAM
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani
Add another achievement to the pitcher / batter phenomenon’s collection. Ohtani was the first player in LA history with at least 45 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 100 runs scored in one season. Not bad for a pitcher.
Catcher: Salvador Pérez, Royals
Venezuelan Pérez, who also won this distinction in 2020, had an incredible season at age 31. Not only did he easily surpass his previous record of 27 home runs, but his 48 home runs allowed him to tie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead in that category, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most home runs in a season by a wide receiver. , in force since 1970, and equal the Cuban Jorge Soler with the record for the franchise.
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Guerrero exploded this season, tying Perez for the MLB home run lead (48), while leading the Majors in runs (123) and the LA in OPS (1,002). This is the 22-year-old Guerrero’s first selection for this squad, and everything indicates that it will be the first of many.
Second base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
Selected to the Second Team in 2019, Semien’s difficult 2020 saw him agree to a one-year contract with the Blue Jays that required a move. He ended up setting a home run record for a second baseman (45) while posting an .873 OPS with 102 RBIs and 115 scored.
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., Parents
Although he battled all season with a left shoulder injury, Tatis managed to post a .975 OPS in addition to 42 home runs, 25 stolen bases, 97 RBIs and 99 runs scored. This is the second time in a row that Tatis Jr., just 22 years old, has been named to the All MLB First Team.
Third base: Austin Riley, Braves
One of the most important reasons for the Braves to recover from the absence of Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., Riley stepped up with a .303 batting average, 33 home runs, 33 doubles and 107 RBIs to be chosen for the first time. once to the All MLB Team.
Outfielder: Juan Soto, Nationals
At age 22, Soto led MLB with an impressive .465 OBP and 145 walks. He hit 29 home runs and drove in 95 runs to become a member of the All MLB Team for the third time and part of the First Team for the second year in a row.
Outfielder: Bryce Harper, Phillies
Harper was included for the first time in the All MLB Team after coming first in the Big Top with 1,044 OPS and 42 doubles, plus 35 home runs, 84 RBIs and 101 runs scored.
Outfielder: Aaron Judge, Yankees
After missing 142 games between 2018 and 2020, Judge had a .916 OPS, hit 39 home runs and drove in 98 scoring lines in 149 games. It is his first pick to the All MLB Team.
Starter: Max Scherzer, Dodgers
The future Hall of Fame posted a combined 15-4 mark with a 2.46 ERA, 236 strikeouts and a 0.86 WHIP, the best in all of MLB, between Nationals and the Dodgers. But what stood out the most was that 7-0 record and 0.78 ERA with 79 strikeouts in his first 58 innings with the Dodgers.
Starter: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
The 27-year-old right-hander won his first Cy Young this month and now added his first pick to the All MLB Team. He had an ERA of 2.43, a FIP of 1.63, a ratio of 6.88 strikeouts per ticket and an ERA + of 176, leading the MLB in all those categories.
Starter: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
Buehler, 27, is chosen for the first time to the All MLB Team after leaving caps in starts (33) and innings (207.2), as well as a 2.47 ERA and a 165 ERA +.
Starter: Robbie Ray, Blue Jays
Ray regained his control and earned the LA Cy Young and his first All MLB Team call-up. He led the LA in EFE (2.84), innings (193.1), EFE + (154) and WHIP (1,045), in addition to leading the majors in strikeouts with 248.
Starter: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Cole, elected to the MLB All Team for the third time and the First Team for the second time, had 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 181.1 innings, finishing second in the LA Cy Young voting.
Reliever: Josh Hader, Brewers
With 34 saves and a 1.23 ERA, Hader continued to establish himself as one of the best relievers of his generation. It is his second call to the All MLB Team, having also been on the First Team in 2019.
Reliever: Liam Hendriks, White Sox
In his first season in Chicago, Hendriks left an ERA of 2.54, a WHIP of 0.73 that was the best in MLB and 38 saves, topped in the American League.
