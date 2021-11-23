Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I don’t regret hitting César Azpilicueta

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 08:44:29





Zlatan Ibrahimovic it is once again in the eye of the hurricane. And it is that the forward referred to the last incident you had during a match knockout with Sweden in view of Spain, where lived an altercation with César Azpilicueta, To who he nudged him hard by the back.

Faced with such a situation, the forward showed no regrets, but just the opposite justified it: “I did it on purpose and would do it again”, The Swede threw in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian.

The action it cost only a yellow card to Ibrahimovic, which arrived after the whistler had to be informed of the action, since he did not see it; what’s more, the duel ended in defeat for his selective against the Spanish (1-0).

Why did Ibrahimovic hit Azpilicueta?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained that he decided to hit César Azpilicueta because this he had crossed with one of his companions of team, situation by which decided to attack him to teach him a lesson. And although the attacker is aware that his action was unsportsmanlike, no regrets.

“I did it on purpose. I’m not ashamed because he did something silly with one of my players. You don’t fucking do that … You don’t have the balls to do it against me. But I’m going to show you what happens if you do it to me. That’s why I did it, so that he would understand. It was not a good thing of me, but I would do it again. That’s how I am“, he finished.